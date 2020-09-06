Tech News

September Amazon offers: discounts on many Huawei laptops

By Brian Adam












September Amazon offers: discounts on many Huawei laptops

These are the last hours of September offers from Amazon, and it’s time to point out the most interesting offers proposed by Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce. Today we focus on some Huawei-branded laptops that can be purchased at very interesting prices when compared with the manufacturer’s list prices.

Huawei laptops on offer on Amazon

  • HUAWEI MateBook 14 2020, 14-inch FullView 2K Laptop Display, Intel core i7-10510U, NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Huawei Share Multi-screen Collaboration, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, Gray: 1,199 Euro
  • HUAWEI MateBook D15, Full View 1080P FHD Ultrabook Laptop, Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, Silver: 649 Euro
  • Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 Laptop, 13.9 Inch FullView Ultrabook Touchscreen, Intel i7 10510U, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Huawei Share, Windows 10 Home, Gray: 1,799 Euros

Amazon guarantees fast home delivery within the timescales set by Prime, with the possibility of making the return within the pre-established time. The promotions will expire on 7 September 2020, which is why it is the last hours to take advantage of these promotions. Particularly interesting is the promotion on Huawei Matebook D15, which is offered at 150 euros less than the price imposed by the Chinese manufacturer.

