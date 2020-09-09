Tech NewsGamingReviewsSmart Gadgets

September Amazon offers: discounts on many Samsung monitors, even for gaming

By Brian Adam
0
5
September Amazon offers: discounts on many Samsung monitors, even for gaming
September Amazon Offers: Discounts On Many Samsung Monitors, Even For

Must Read

Reviews

It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

Brian Adam - 0
It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In...
Read more
Apps

More privacy for your mobile with TrackerControl, an app that blocks trackers and analyzes their connections

Brian Adam - 0
Given the enormous number of connections that apps make without your knowing it, With TrackerControl you will not only know which servers...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos adds spectacular new video editing features

Brian Adam - 0
Taking advantage of the fact that the holidays are over and that millions of users are relentlessly uploading photos and videos to Google Photos,...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a Home Cinema soundbar and new projector

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched new and interesting products in the last hours. Among them we find the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater, a Home Cinema with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

September Amazon offers: discounts on many Samsung monitors, even for gaming

The Amazon’s September deals. Today we focus on a category that has always been very dear to our users: monitors, especially gaming ones. Jeff Bezos’ company in fact offers a wide range of promotions on Samsung branded monitors, let’s see what it is.

Samsung monitor offers on Amazon

  • Samsung C27F396 Curved PC Monitor, 27 ” Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz, 4 ms, Freesync, D-sub, HDMI, Black: 129.99 Euro
  • Samsung U28E570D Monitor 28 Inch, UltraHD, 4K, TN Panel, 3840 x 2160, 1 ms, 16: 9, 60 Hz, 2160p, LED, AMD FreeSync, 2 HDMI, Display Port Included, Black: 219.99 Euro
  • Samsung Monitor C24F396 Curved, 24 ” Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz, 4 ms, Freesync, Black: 119.99 Euro
  • Samsung C24RG50 Curved Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, Full HD, FHD, 1920 x 1080, 4 ms, 16: 9, 144 Hz, 1080p, FreeSync, 1 Display Port, 2 HDMI, Double Joint Base, Black: 169 Euro
  • Samsung C27JG52 Curved Gaming Monitor 27 Inch, WQHD, 2K, 2560 x 1440, 4 ms, 16: 9, 144 Hz, 1440p, 1800R, 1 Display Port, 2 HDMI, Double Joint Base, Black Color: 259 Euro
  • Samsung C27R500 Curved Borderless Monitor, 27 Inch, FHD, 1920 x 1080, 4 ms, 16: 9, 60 Hz, 1080p, 1800R, LED, 1 HDMI, Double Joint Base, Blue / Gray, VESA: 149.99 Euro
  • Samsung C27RG50 Curved Gaming Monitor, 27 Inch, 240 Hz, G-sync, FHD, 1920 x 1080, 4 ms, 16: 9, 1080p, 1 Display Port, 2 HDMI, Double Joint Base, Black: 276.60 Euro
  • Samsung Monitor 27 Inch G7 Gaming Monitor (LC27G75TQSUXEN) – Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1000R, 1ms, G-Sync, Black: $ 579.99
  • Samsung LC27HG70QQUXEN 68.4 cm (26.9 inch) monitor (HDMI, USB, 1ms response time) black: 379.99 Euro

Fast delivery through Prime is guaranteed on all products in question. There availability is wide and guaranteed until 7 September, the day the September offers expire. Echo promotions also remain active.

Related Articles

Reviews

It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

Brian Adam - 0
It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In...
Read more
Apps

More privacy for your mobile with TrackerControl, an app that blocks trackers and analyzes their connections

Brian Adam - 0
Given the enormous number of connections that apps make without your knowing it, With TrackerControl you will not only know which servers...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos adds spectacular new video editing features

Brian Adam - 0
Taking advantage of the fact that the holidays are over and that millions of users are relentlessly uploading photos and videos to Google Photos,...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a Home Cinema soundbar and new projector

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched new and interesting products in the last hours. Among them we find the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater, a Home Cinema with...
Read more
Entertainment

RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070: Everything you need to know about NVIDIA GPUs

Brian Adam - 0
NVIDIA has presented the new range of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Let's analyze together the three models GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080...
Read more
Apps

Twitter already explains why a topic is a trend, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you are one of those who pick up your mobile every few hours and go to Twitter to see what topics are trending,...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©