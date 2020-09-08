Tech GiantsAmazonMobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsSamsung

September Amazon offers: discounts on Samsung QLED TVs and soundbars

By Brian Adam
0
9
September Amazon offers: discounts on Samsung QLED TVs and soundbars
September Amazon Offers: Discounts On Samsung Qled Tvs And Soundbars

Must Read

Latest news

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, has become the richest woman in the world

Brian Adam - 0
A little over a year after record divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzis Scott, the former wife of the patron and CEO of Amazon, has...
Read more
Computing

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Qualcomm’s new CPU for laptops promises us up to 25 hours of autonomy and 5G connectivity

Brian Adam - 0
Qualcomm has a new Snapdragon microprocessor for laptops. This company has just released its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, a chip designed on the...
Read more
Communication

New Xiaomi smart speaker: 8 ″ screen for 62 euros

Brian Adam - 0
The smart speakers they are more and more present in our life. Companies such as Lenovo, Xiaomi or Amazon already have several models on...
Read more
Microsoft

The version 0.22.0 of the PowerToys for Windows 10 already allows us to silence the audio and video when we use the webcam of...

Brian Adam - 0
You may or may not know the Windows 10 PowerToys by now. If it is the second case, before continuing, clarify that it is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

September Amazon offers: discounts on Samsung QLED TVs and soundbars

The September deals from Amazon, which started on August 31st and will run out on September 7th. Today we have chosen for you some models of Samsung QLED TV and soundbar of the Asian brand, which can be taken home at reduced prices compared to the list prices. Let’s see what it is.

Samsung TVs on offer on Amazon

  • Samsung TV UE55TU7190UXZT Smart TV 55 “TU7190 Series, Crystal UHD 4K, Wi-Fi, 2020, Silver [Classe di efficienza energetica A+]: 419.99 Euros
  • Samsung QE49Q64RATXZT Q64R Series QLED Smart TV 49 “, Ultra HD 4K, Wi-Fi, Silver, 2019 [Esclusiva Amazon] [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 469.99 Euros
  • Samsung HW-MS550 / ZF Soundbar, 89 x 7.1 x 13.05 cm, Black: 159.99 Euro
  • Samsung QE43Q64TAUXZT Q64T Series QLED Smart TV 43 “, Ultra HD 4K, Wi-Fi, Silver, 2020, Amazon Exclusive [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 599.99 Euros
  • Samsung QE55Q74TATXZT Q74T Series QLED Smart TV 55 “, Ultra HD 4K, Wi-Fi, Silver, 2020, Amazon Exclusive [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 899.99 Euros

All products are guaranteed on all classic benefits provided by Prime, including free ultra-fast home shipping. The promotions will be available until September 7 and, at least at the time of writing, availability is wide on all models on the list.

Related Articles

Latest news

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, has become the richest woman in the world

Brian Adam - 0
A little over a year after record divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzis Scott, the former wife of the patron and CEO of Amazon, has...
Read more
Computing

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Qualcomm’s new CPU for laptops promises us up to 25 hours of autonomy and 5G connectivity

Brian Adam - 0
Qualcomm has a new Snapdragon microprocessor for laptops. This company has just released its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, a chip designed on the...
Read more
Communication

New Xiaomi smart speaker: 8 ″ screen for 62 euros

Brian Adam - 0
The smart speakers they are more and more present in our life. Companies such as Lenovo, Xiaomi or Amazon already have several models on...
Read more
Microsoft

The version 0.22.0 of the PowerToys for Windows 10 already allows us to silence the audio and video when we use the webcam of...

Brian Adam - 0
You may or may not know the Windows 10 PowerToys by now. If it is the second case, before continuing, clarify that it is...
Read more
Android

Realme 7: 90Hz screen and up to 8GB of RAM for a new mid-range ‘gaming’

Brian Adam - 0
Realme has offered a new product presentation event and, as has happened on previous occasions, has chosen India to host it and offer it...
Read more
Apps

Open Office is not on Android, but you have very good alternatives: we choose the best

Brian Adam - 0
Opening and editing documents is not strange on Android: there are very good office automation applications for the system. Neither Open office...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©