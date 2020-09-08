September Amazon offers: discounts on Samsung QLED TVs and soundbars

The September deals from Amazon, which started on August 31st and will run out on September 7th. Today we have chosen for you some models of Samsung QLED TV and soundbar of the Asian brand, which can be taken home at reduced prices compared to the list prices. Let’s see what it is.

Samsung TVs on offer on Amazon

Samsung TV UE55TU7190UXZT Smart TV 55 “TU7190 Series, Crystal UHD 4K, Wi-Fi, 2020, Silver [Classe di efficienza energetica A+]: 419.99 Euros

Samsung QE49Q64RATXZT Q64R Series QLED Smart TV 49 “, Ultra HD 4K, Wi-Fi, Silver, 2019 [Esclusiva Amazon] [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 469.99 Euros

Samsung HW-MS550 / ZF Soundbar, 89 x 7.1 x 13.05 cm, Black: 159.99 Euro

Samsung QE43Q64TAUXZT Q64T Series QLED Smart TV 43 “, Ultra HD 4K, Wi-Fi, Silver, 2020, Amazon Exclusive [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 599.99 Euros

Samsung QE55Q74TATXZT Q74T Series QLED Smart TV 55 “, Ultra HD 4K, Wi-Fi, Silver, 2020, Amazon Exclusive [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 899.99 Euros

All products are guaranteed on all classic benefits provided by Prime, including free ultra-fast home shipping. The promotions will be available until September 7 and, at least at the time of writing, availability is wide on all models on the list.