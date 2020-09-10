Tech NewsReviewsShopping Guide

September Amazon offers: up to 70 Euros discount on Echoes

By Brian Adam
September Amazon offers: up to 70 euros discount on Echo
September Amazon Offers: Up To 70 Euros Discount On Echoes

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

September Amazon offers: up to 70 euros discount on Echo

The September offers from Amazon started yesterday, August 31st, which will accompany users until next September 7th and, as always, let’s go through the catalog of discounts. Obviously, the list could not be missing Amazon-branded devices, including Echoes.

Amazon Echo Discounts – September Deals

  • Echo Dot (3rd generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa integration – Anthracite fabric: 34.99 Euros (59.99 Euros);
  • Echo Dot (3rd generation) – Smart speaker with clock and Alexa – Light gray fabric: 39.99 Euros (69.99 Euros);
  • Blink XT2 | Indoor / outdoor security camera with cloud storage, two-way audio, 2-year runtime | 1 camera system: 89.99 euros (119.99 euros);
  • Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi – package of 3 devices: 209 Euro (279 Euro);
  • New Ring Video Doorbell 3 | HD video intercom, advanced motion detection and easy installation: 159 Euros (199 Euros);
  • Blink Mini – Intelligent indoor security camera, plug-in, compact, with 1080p HD video, motion detection, compatible with Alexa – 1 camera: 31.99 Euros (39.99 Euros);
  • New Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, HD security camera with two-way communication system, compatible with Alexa | White color: 79 Euros (99 Euros);
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Video intercom kit with Chime and transformer, 1080p HD video, two-way communication, Wi-Fi, motion detection: 229 Euros (279 Euros);
  • Echo Show 5 – Always stay in touch with the help of Alexa, Black: 49.99 Euros (89.99 Euros);
  • Echo Plus (2nd generation) – Anthracite fabric + Philips Hue White Bulb: 74.99 Euros (149.99 Euros).

On all products it comes guaranteed fast home delivery according to the timing provided by Prime. No indication on the possible expiration date, but usually Amazon extends promotions of this type for the entire promotional period. There availability is wide and guaranteed on all devices.

