Serie A 2020/21, the calendar: Pirlo’s Juventus starts against Sampdoria

The Serie A League has formalized this morning the calendar of the 2020/21 season which will start on September 20 and end on May 23, 2021, right behind the Europeans postponed due to Coronavirus. The first day promises to be already crackling, but we see the main intersections.

There Pirlo’s Juventus, who sacked Sarri after the failure in the Champions League, will host Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium, but the match of the day will undoubtedly be Lazio – Atalanta, who fought for the Scudetto and qualification for the Champions League last season.

On the second day we find other interesting crossings: in fact, Antonio Conte’s Inter will face Fiorentina, while Roma will host Juventus. The Italian champions, on the other hand, on 4 October 2020 will have to face Napoli in Turin, all while the match between Lazio and Inter will be staged in Rome.

The first derby of the championship will be that of the Madonnina, between Inter and Milan on 18 October during the fourth day, while Napoli and Atalanta will compete at the San Paolo. Also interesting is the clash of the fifth day between Milan and Rome, while the weekend of November 8th they will face Lazio and Juventus. The next day the match between Napoli and Milan will be staged.

To find out the whole calendar, please refer to the Lega website, while for all the details on where to see the Serie A 2020/21 our article is available.