Serie A is back: where to see the first day on TV and streaming

After a few weeks off, Serie A is back, with the new season starting tomorrow, Saturday 19 September, at 18:00 with Fiorentina – Turin and will end on Monday at 20:45 with Milan – Bologna. But let’s see the complete programming together.

Where to see the first day of Serie A on TV and streaming

19/09/2020, Saturday at 18.00: Fiorentina-Turin (Sky)

19/09/2020, Saturday 8.45pm: Hellas Verona-Roma (DAZN)

20/09/2020, Sunday 12.30 pm: Parma-Naples (DAZN)

20/09/2020, Sunday at 15.00: Genoa-Crotone (DAZN)

20/09/2020, Sunday at 18.00: Sassuolo-Cagliari (Sky)

20/09/2020, Sunday 8.45 pm: Juventus-Sampdoria (Sky)

21/09/2020, Monday 8.45 pm: Milan-Bologna (Sky)

The matches broadcast on DAZN they can also be seen on Sky’s DAZN1 channel, which has been active since last season and allows access to the programming of the satellite streaming platform.

Inter, Udinese, Lazio and Atalanta will not play this weekend, who will only recover their matches later since they finished the season late compared to the other teams. Benevento – Inter will be broadcast on Sky Wednesday 30 September at 18:00, in parallel with Udinese – Spezia, also broadcast on the pay TV platform. Lazio – Atalanta instead will always be played on September 30th, but at 20:45: the latter will also be broadcast on Sky.

Of course subscribers will be able to see the matches too streaming on the Sky Go platform.