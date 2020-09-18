Tech News

Serie A is back: where to see the first day on TV and streaming

By Brian Adam
0
7
Serie A is back: where to see the first day on TV and streaming
Serie A Is Back: Where To See The First Day

Must Read

Apps

What happened to Radar Covid and Firebase: what is this tool for and what does its presence mean in the code

Brian Adam - 0
The current Radar Covid application for Android, as reported and published on GitHub by developer Jorge J. Ramos, contains a trace to...
Read more
Tech News

Serie A is back: where to see the first day on TV and streaming

Brian Adam - 0
After a few weeks off, Serie A is back, with the new season starting tomorrow, Saturday 19 September, at 18:00 with Fiorentina - Turin...
Read more
Tech News

Teams will allow teachers to avoid interruptions by silencing disturbing students in virtual classes

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Microsoft applications that has gained the most strength as a result of the current pandemic situation that we are...
Read more
Android

Cortana, Microsoft will soon cease support for Android and iOS apps

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft is reviewing the Cortana project, "moving" the voice assistant into other services and removing it from certain integrations. Today's announcement comes in this...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Serie A is back: where to see the first day on TV and streaming

After a few weeks off, Serie A is back, with the new season starting tomorrow, Saturday 19 September, at 18:00 with Fiorentina – Turin and will end on Monday at 20:45 with Milan – Bologna. But let’s see the complete programming together.

Where to see the first day of Serie A on TV and streaming

  • 19/09/2020, Saturday at 18.00: Fiorentina-Turin (Sky)
  • 19/09/2020, Saturday 8.45pm: Hellas Verona-Roma (DAZN)
  • 20/09/2020, Sunday 12.30 pm: Parma-Naples (DAZN)
  • 20/09/2020, Sunday at 15.00: Genoa-Crotone (DAZN)
  • 20/09/2020, Sunday at 18.00: Sassuolo-Cagliari (Sky)
  • 20/09/2020, Sunday 8.45 pm: Juventus-Sampdoria (Sky)
  • 21/09/2020, Monday 8.45 pm: Milan-Bologna (Sky)

The matches broadcast on DAZN they can also be seen on Sky’s DAZN1 channel, which has been active since last season and allows access to the programming of the satellite streaming platform.

Inter, Udinese, Lazio and Atalanta will not play this weekend, who will only recover their matches later since they finished the season late compared to the other teams. Benevento – Inter will be broadcast on Sky Wednesday 30 September at 18:00, in parallel with Udinese – Spezia, also broadcast on the pay TV platform. Lazio – Atalanta instead will always be played on September 30th, but at 20:45: the latter will also be broadcast on Sky.

Of course subscribers will be able to see the matches too streaming on the Sky Go platform.

Related Articles

Apps

What happened to Radar Covid and Firebase: what is this tool for and what does its presence mean in the code

Brian Adam - 0
The current Radar Covid application for Android, as reported and published on GitHub by developer Jorge J. Ramos, contains a trace to...
Read more
Tech News

Teams will allow teachers to avoid interruptions by silencing disturbing students in virtual classes

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Microsoft applications that has gained the most strength as a result of the current pandemic situation that we are...
Read more
Android

Cortana, Microsoft will soon cease support for Android and iOS apps

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft is reviewing the Cortana project, "moving" the voice assistant into other services and removing it from certain integrations. Today's announcement comes in this...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©