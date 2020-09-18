Serie A, last day: times and where to watch the matches on TV and streaming

This closes troubled Serie A championship, characterized by the Coronavirus health emergency and the three months of forced stop. Juventus is already Campione d’Italia, for the ninth consecutive time, but not all the verdicts have been pronounced. Let’s see the complete program of the 38th matchday of Serie A with its schedule.

Serie A, 38th day: the schedule

01/08 Saturday 18.00 – Brescia-Sampdoria (DAZN)

01/08 Saturday 8.45 pm – Atalanta-Inter (DAZN)

01/08 Saturday 8.45 pm – Juventus-Roma (Sky)

01/08 Saturday 8.45 pm – Milan-Cagliari (Sky)

01/08 Saturday 8.45 pm – Naples-Lazio (Sky)

02/08 Sunday 18.00 – SPAL-Fiorentina (Sky)

02/08 Sunday 8.45pm – Bologna-Turin (Sky)

02/08 Sunday 8.45 pm – Genoa-Hellas Verona (DAZN)

02/08 Sunday 8.45 pm – Lecce-Parma (Sky)

02/08 Sunday 8.45 pm – Sassuolo-Udinese (Sky)

Clearly, DAZN matches can be viewed as well as on the application standalone for smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart TVs, also on Sky’s DAZN1 channel which has been active since last September and allows you to enjoy the DAZN experience on satellite, avoiding possible streaming problems related to the connection or other types.

As regards the Sky matches, on the other hand, can also be followed in streaming through the application of Sky Go.

Recall that the Champions League will return next week, also in the clear on Canale 5 with some matches that will be visible for free on the Mediaset flagship network, including Juventus – Lyon and Barcelona – Naples.