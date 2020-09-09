Tech News

Serie A TV rights, today the decisive League Assembly: two proposals on the plate

By Brian Adam
0
7
Serie A TV rights, today the decisive League Assembly: two proposals on the plate
Serie A Tv Rights, Today The Decisive League Assembly: Two

Must Read

Car Tech

Tesla is left out of the S&P 500

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla will have to wait to enter the select club of the S&P 500. The electric car maker was left out of the pick...
Read more
Google

Three alternatives to Google Photos to print your memories of summer

Brian Adam - 0
With reel cameras we had no other alternative: It was to end the summer and take the rolls of 36 or 24 to photo...
Read more
Tech News

Serie A TV rights, today the decisive League Assembly: two proposals on the plate

Brian Adam - 0
The League Assembly is scheduled for today, 9 September, which could prove decisive for the assignment of Serie A TV rights for the next...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA Broadcast, when AI makes life easier for streamers and gamers

Brian Adam - 0
NVIDIA Broadcast is an application that winks at both streamers and users, placing itself at the "foundation" of professional streaming. The launch of the new...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Serie A TV rights, today the decisive League Assembly: two proposals on the plate

The League Assembly is scheduled for today, 9 September, which could prove decisive for the assignment of Serie A TV rights for the next three years. The twenty clubs will meet in Milan to vote for the entry of new partners into the existing structure.

On the plate there is proposal of the president Paolo Dal Pino, which provides for the entry of some private funds with 10% capital in the Serie A media company, which will have to produce and distribute the contents in the next ten years. Dal Pino argues that such an idea will bring Italian football back to being “the most beautiful and most popular in the world”, and would also result in greater economic availability for the League, which would bridge the gap with European competitors.

At the moment the binding offers that fall into this strategy are two: that of CVC, Advent and FSI, and that of Bain Capital and Nb Renaissance. The first is richer and has a total amount of 15 billion euros, while the second is 1.3 billion euros per season for 10 years.

The big names probably in favor, with the exception of the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, who proposes a more conservative solution.

Aurelio De Laurentiis’ proposal, who had spoken of an autonomous media company, should converge in Dal Pino’s proposal which also provides for an external participation.

However, another front has opened up on the possibility of assigning Serie A TV rights to international hedge funds. In fact, the Brothers of Italy filed a parliamentary questionand to the Minister of Sport, Spadafore, and of Finance, Gualtieri, to find out if the Executive is aware of the hypothesis. According to Francesco Lollobrigida, it is about “a dangerous hypothesis that risks affecting the football league and its entire organization“.

Lega Serie A is, together with the sports clubs, co-owner of the related audiovisual rights and exercises the related marketing through competitive and transparent procedures. To date, the offers received would be two: a traditional model, with specialized operators aiming at a partnership with the clubs to create a League channel; and another, in fact, of a financial and speculative nature. This second model does not appear compatible with the social value of the game of football, and it is evident that it would entail the attribution to the funds themselves of a much more penetrating and incisive conditioning power than in the past. We ask that the Government respond quickly to our concerns, avoiding the risk that the logic of speculation in the name of profit influences the championship by contaminating its organization.“reads the question.

Related Articles

Car Tech

Tesla is left out of the S&P 500

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla will have to wait to enter the select club of the S&P 500. The electric car maker was left out of the pick...
Read more
Google

Three alternatives to Google Photos to print your memories of summer

Brian Adam - 0
With reel cameras we had no other alternative: It was to end the summer and take the rolls of 36 or 24 to photo...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA Broadcast, when AI makes life easier for streamers and gamers

Brian Adam - 0
NVIDIA Broadcast is an application that winks at both streamers and users, placing itself at the "foundation" of professional streaming. The launch of the new...
Read more
Android

This year the statue of Android 11 is virtual and with a cake recipe included: so you can put it in your home

Brian Adam - 0
Android 11 is here and it comes loaded with news. Although Android 11 does not officially have dessert, it does maintain...
Read more
iphone

No iPhone 12 during Apple’s keynote on September 15: will it be dedicated to Apple Watch?

Brian Adam - 0
A few hours after the announcement of the Apple keynote on September 15, the first rumors about the contents of the conference emerge. ...
Read more
Tech News

There is a very rare medical condition that makes people’s faces “half loose”

Brian Adam - 0
A case study, published in the journal Current Biology, describes a very rare medical condition of a patient who makes the faces of the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©