Tech News

Serie A: where to see Juventus – Sampdoria on TV and streaming

By Brian Adam
0
10
Serie A: where to see Juventus - Sampdoria on TV and streaming
Serie A: Where To See Juventus Sampdoria On Tv

Must Read

Tech News

Killer whales attack numerous boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the video

Brian Adam - 0
According to authorities, groups of killer whales attacked boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the area between Spain and Morocco. In one particular...
Read more
Tech News

Serie A: where to see Juventus – Sampdoria on TV and streaming

Brian Adam - 0
The Serie A championship is officially back. As widely revealed in our dedicated news, this evening the new Juventus of Andrea Pirlo will take...
Read more
Tech News

China will launch a space mining robot in November

Brian Adam - 0
The Beijing-based private space mining company, Origin Space, will launch its first "space mining robot" in November, according to the pages of the IEEE...
Read more
Tech News

Discovered a new species of spider living at an altitude of over 3,500 meters

Brian Adam - 0
Charlotte Hopfe, of the University of Bayreuth, has discovered and described zoologically a new species of spider. The discovery took place during a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Serie A: where to see Juventus - Sampdoria on TV and streaming

The Serie A championship is officially back. As widely revealed in our dedicated news, this evening the new Juventus of Andrea Pirlo will take the field, who at the Allianz Stadium will challenge Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria in front of 1000 spectators invited by the club.

Where to see Juventus – Sampdoria

There match will be broadcast exclusively on Sky, on Sky Sport on channel 201 of the satellite platform and on 472 and 482 on Digital Terrestrial. However, the match can also be seen on Sky Sport Serie A (203 on satellite and 473/483 on digital terrestrial), as well as on Sky Sport at position 251.

Clearly all Sky subscribers will be able to watch it in streaming, on the Sky Go platform and on Now TV, as long as you have signed up for the Ticket Sport.

The kick-off is scheduled for 20:45, but Sky will offer as always a large pre and post game with all the accompanying gear to the first home game of the Italian Champions. In the studio there will always be talents and opinion leaders.

Probable formations Juventus – Sampdoria

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Arthur, Bentancur, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa. Coach: Andrea Pirlo.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Tonelli, Augello; Ramirez, Thorsby, Ekdal, Jankto; Quagliarella, Bonazzoli. Coach: Claudio Ranieri.

Related Articles

Tech News

Killer whales attack numerous boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the video

Brian Adam - 0
According to authorities, groups of killer whales attacked boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the area between Spain and Morocco. In one particular...
Read more
Tech News

China will launch a space mining robot in November

Brian Adam - 0
The Beijing-based private space mining company, Origin Space, will launch its first "space mining robot" in November, according to the pages of the IEEE...
Read more
Tech News

Discovered a new species of spider living at an altitude of over 3,500 meters

Brian Adam - 0
Charlotte Hopfe, of the University of Bayreuth, has discovered and described zoologically a new species of spider. The discovery took place during a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©