Serie A: where to see Juventus – Sampdoria on TV and streaming

The Serie A championship is officially back. As widely revealed in our dedicated news, this evening the new Juventus of Andrea Pirlo will take the field, who at the Allianz Stadium will challenge Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria in front of 1000 spectators invited by the club.

Where to see Juventus – Sampdoria

There match will be broadcast exclusively on Sky, on Sky Sport on channel 201 of the satellite platform and on 472 and 482 on Digital Terrestrial. However, the match can also be seen on Sky Sport Serie A (203 on satellite and 473/483 on digital terrestrial), as well as on Sky Sport at position 251.

Clearly all Sky subscribers will be able to watch it in streaming, on the Sky Go platform and on Now TV, as long as you have signed up for the Ticket Sport.

The kick-off is scheduled for 20:45, but Sky will offer as always a large pre and post game with all the accompanying gear to the first home game of the Italian Champions. In the studio there will always be talents and opinion leaders.

Probable formations Juventus – Sampdoria

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Arthur, Bentancur, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Douglas Costa. Coach: Andrea Pirlo.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Tonelli, Augello; Ramirez, Thorsby, Ekdal, Jankto; Quagliarella, Bonazzoli. Coach: Claudio Ranieri.