Series and movies premiere on HBO video in September 2020

After platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have published the new releases that are going to reach their platforms, there was only HBO left. We go with all HBO news that arrive in the month of September 2020.

The series will land on HBO in September 2020

This month focuses on the arrival of Patria to HBO in Spain. The adaptation of this popular novel will premiere on September 27th. The first broadcast will be of two chapters, and one chapter a week will be broadcast, until adding 8 chapters in total. The premieres of the series are as follows:

11 of September

Robot Chicken – Season 10B

September 13th

Scenario 0

The elites of the coast

September 15

We Ere Who We Are

The third day

September 27th

Homeland

September 29th

Come on Juan

Movies coming to HBO in September 2020

HBO has decided to include many interesting movies this month, including the trilogy “Hangover”, “Sicario”, “Pacific Rim” or “Under the stars. The two films of Oliver Stone in Wall Street, the romantic comedy” Crazy Rich Asians “(Crazy Rich Asians) or the Lincoln biopic. Therefore, the upcoming new films are:

September 1st

Wall street

Wall Street: money never sleeps

Like God

4th of September

May god forgive us

The Secret in Their Eyes

Maids and ladies

Hangover in Las Vegas

Hangover 2, Now in Thailand!

R3sacon

Nerve

Pacific Rim

Hitman

Wild soul

September 8th

Crazy Rich Asians

September 9

Lincoln

11 of September

War horse

The queen of Spain

Three too many weddings

Very bad things

The day’s cold light

September 15

Both sides of the bed

The victory dance

16 of September

Under the stars

September, 17th

Good night and good luck

September 18

Football days

Secretary

Step Up 3

September 25th

Child 44

September 27th

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Actividty: The Marked Ones

Kids content coming to HBO in September 2020

Children will also find new content for them, including series like “Adventure Time“or the film trilogy of“Madagascar“. The following is the list of premiere of children’s series and HBO movies:

Children’s series

11 of September

The Adventures of Tom and Jerry – Season 4

September 19th

Teen Titans Go! – Season 6

11 of September

Adventure time: distant lands.

September 25th

DC Superhero Girls – Season 1

Movies for kids

September 1st

Rain of meatballs 2

4th of September

home

September 6th

Madagascar

Madagascar 2

Madagascar 3: on a march through Europe

11 of September

The Smurfs

Doraemon: Nobita Drifts in the Universe

September 15

Smallfoot

September 18