Series and movies premiere on HBO video in September 2020

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have published the new releases that are going to reach their platforms, there was only HBO left. We go with all HBO news that arrive in the month of September 2020.

The series will land on HBO in September 2020

This month focuses on the arrival of Patria to HBO in Spain. The adaptation of this popular novel will premiere on September 27th. The first broadcast will be of two chapters, and one chapter a week will be broadcast, until adding 8 chapters in total. The premieres of the series are as follows:

11 of September

  • Robot Chicken – Season 10B

September 13th

  • Scenario 0
  • The elites of the coast

September 15

  • We Ere Who We Are
  • The third day

September 27th

  • Homeland

September 29th

  • Come on Juan

Movies coming to HBO in September 2020

HBO has decided to include many interesting movies this month, including the trilogy “Hangover”, “Sicario”, “Pacific Rim” or “Under the stars. The two films of Oliver Stone in Wall Street, the romantic comedy” Crazy Rich Asians “(Crazy Rich Asians) or the Lincoln biopic. Therefore, the upcoming new films are:

September 1st

  • Wall street
  • Wall Street: money never sleeps
  • Like God
  • 4th of September
  • May god forgive us
  • The Secret in Their Eyes
  • Maids and ladies
  • Hangover in Las Vegas
  • Hangover 2, Now in Thailand!
  • R3sacon
  • Nerve
  • Pacific Rim
  • Hitman
  • Wild soul

September 8th

  • Crazy Rich Asians

September 9

  • Lincoln

11 of September

  • War horse
  • The queen of Spain
  • Three too many weddings
  • Very bad things
  • The day’s cold light

September 15

  • Both sides of the bed
  • The victory dance

16 of September

  • Under the stars

September, 17th

  • Good night and good luck

September 18

  • Football days
  • Secretary
  • Step Up 3

September 25th

  • Child 44

September 27th

  • Paranormal Activity 4
  • Paranormal Actividty: The Marked Ones

Kids content coming to HBO in September 2020

Children will also find new content for them, including series like “Adventure Time“or the film trilogy of“Madagascar“. The following is the list of premiere of children’s series and HBO movies:

Children’s series

11 of September

  • The Adventures of Tom and Jerry – Season 4

September 19th

  • Teen Titans Go! – Season 6

11 of September

  • Adventure time: distant lands.

September 25th

  • DC Superhero Girls – Season 1

Movies for kids

September 1st

  • Rain of meatballs 2

4th of September

  • home

September 6th

  • Madagascar
  • Madagascar 2
  • Madagascar 3: on a march through Europe

11 of September

  • The Smurfs
  • Doraemon: Nobita Drifts in the Universe

September 15

  • Smallfoot

September 18

  • Steven Universe: The Movie
  • The LEGO Movie

