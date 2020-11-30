Series and movies to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020

Amazon is going to end the year with a good number of productions and of all of them, “El Cid” is the one that has us most on edge. It is a Spanish production, in which many efforts have been invested and which stars Jaime Llorente, and in which José Luis García-Pérez, Elia Galera, Carlos Bardem, Juan Echanove, Alicia Sanz, Francisco Ortiz, Jaime Olías, Lucía Guerrero, Lucía Díez, Nicolás Illoro, Juan Fernández, Pablo Álvarez, Ginés García Millán, Daniel Tatay, David Castillo, Álvaro Rico, Hamid Krim and Zohar Liba.

This time, the adventures of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar will take us to know the diverse cultures that coexist in the Iberian Peninsula in the 11th century, and how he gained the respect of Christians, Arabs and Jews at the end of his life. Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated productions and that despite the pandemic, it has arrived in time to say goodbye to this atypical year 2020.

In addition to “El Cid”, Prime Video is going to make many efforts so that the spirit of Christmas invades us and that is why we will have up to eight specials, each one full of snow, mistletoe and decorations with Christmas trees everywhere. Further, the geniuses of “The Grand Tour” (ex “Top Gear”) return with “A Massive Hunt”, with the strangest tests on wheels you can imagine.

For the Spanish public we will also have a nod to that decade that has elapsed since we got the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. So Amazon premieres a new documentary entitled “10 years after our star” that we will have it available on the last day of this 2020 so that we enter 2021 with the biggest smile possible.

These are all the premieres coming to Prime Video in December 2020:

Series, films and documentaries

December 1st

Christmas at Grand Valley

Christmas at the Palace

Christmas Encore

Christmas in love

Homegrown Christmas

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe

Return to Christmas Creek

Alvin and the Chipmunks (S1 and 2)

December 4th

Dad’s Christmas date

Sound of metal

December 7th

Black-Ish, Seasons 1-6

December 10

Hellboy

December 11

The wilds

I’m your woman

December 15

The paths that we do not choose

December 16

The Expanse (T5)

Hawaii 5.0 (T1 to 6)

Forte

Dec. 18

El Cid

The Grand Tour

December 20th

Valley Girl

December 21

McGyver (T1 to 3)

December 25th

Sylvie’s Love

December 30

Apollo 11 (documentary)

The ilusionist

December 31st