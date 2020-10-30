Series and movies to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020

Although the arrival of Amazon Prime Video four years ago, in December 2016, was not as spectacular as could be expected from North Americans, since then they have been creating an increasingly complete and coherent catalog which includes not only original productions made in the US, but many others produced in the countries where they are present.

It is the case of “Mothers”, which already caused a profound impact on the audience last year thanks to his heartbreaking, but hopeful, life stories. Now, in November 2020, we will have a new batch of chapters that take up the plot two months after what happened in the last season, where we can meet again with characters like Elsa, Duna, Andy, Eloy, Marian, Chema, Olivia, etc.

This Spanish production, by Mediaset, will feature the already known cast consisting of Belén Rueda, Aida Folch, Rosario Pardo, Carmen Ruiz or Carla Díaz, and who will be joined in this second season by Jon Plazaola, Elena Irureta, Paco Tous, Jesús Castro and Irene Arcos. A luxury with great names on the Spanish scene that we will have available from November 13 and that attest to the good health of the national fictions.

In addition to this great premiere in November. Prime Video brings us an Italian documentary that focuses on the life of one of the most famous singers of the world, as is Tiziano Ferro. With “Ferro”, we will learn about the life path of a young artist who has marked many generations of Italians and Spaniards over the last 23 years.

Films are another of Prime Video’s great supports that it will take advantage of this coming month to premiere some of the most watched blockbusters of the last two years. This is the case of “Mission: Impossible: Fallout”, with an unleashed Tom Cruise, “Aquaman”, “Bohemian Rapsody”, the fun (for the youngest) “Hotel Transylvania 3: A monstrous vacation” and, of course. one of Woody Allen’s most remembered films: “Match Point”.

Then we leave you with the Full list of premieres of Amazon Prime Video that will have in November 2020 and that includes series, films and documentaries.

Series

November 1st

This Is Us (T4)

November 2

Harrow (T2)

November 6th

All for the game (S1)

November 13

Mothers (T2)

November 15

Magical Affairs Agency

November 20

Motherland: Fort Salem

Films

November 5th

Jexi

Match point

November 7

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

November 9

Deleted identity

November 21

Mission Impossible: Fallout

November 26

Aquaman

Bohemian Rhapsody

November 30

The Equalizer 2

Documentaries

November 6th