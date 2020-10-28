Series and premiere movies on HBO during the month of November 2020

The month of November will not be one of the most premieres of HBO in our country, especially when we come to enjoy one of the best fictions that 2020 is going to leave us as is “Patria”, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu about the years of harshest murders and violence of the terrorist group ETA. So everything that may come next may even seem little to us.

But it is not like that, because we will have the premiere of a series that is preceded by very good expectations and, above all, the signature of one of the best directors on the Spanish scene: Álex de la Iglesia. “30 Coins” is the name of a production that smells of one of his best classics, “The Day of the Beast”, and in which a town will see how one of those coins that Judas was used to sell to Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago. An event that will trigger a whole series of paranormal phenomena that will even endanger the entire human species.

Among the cast of actors we find well-known names in our cinema such as Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, Manolo Solo, Carmen Machi, Jaime Ordóñez, Francisco Reyes and Mafalda Carbonell. We can see it from November 29 with weekly premieres of new episodes that will arrive throughout the month of December.

In addition to that Spanish premiere, We can also enjoy the second season of “Dark Matter”, a series aimed at younger audiences, full of science fiction, adventures and special effects in the purest blockbuster style, which will be accompanied by another more dramatic bet, also for teens: “Industry”. But above all, November will leave us with the last episodes of “Patria”, which ends on November 15, or “The Undoing”, with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, which will also enjoy weekly premieres until November 29, the that we will have at our disposal the last chapter of this successful miniseries.

Then we leave you all the names of the premieres of series and movies that you can enjoy on HBO Spain during the month of November 2020.

Series

November 10

Industry

November 17

Dark Matter (T2)

November 26

Flight Attendant

November 29th

30 Coins

Films

November 1st

Angels and Demons

Scott Pilgrim vs. the world

The Da Vinci Code

The Adventures of Tintin

November 5th

What do you play?

November 15