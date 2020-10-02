Series and premiere movies on HBO during the month of October 2020

After the earthquake caused by “Patria” during the month of September, it seems that any other premiere that appears on HBO will seem little to us. Even so, in October we will see the arrival of new episodes of the magnificent adaptation of Fernando Aramburu’s book but, above all, the landing of the tenth season of “The Walking Dead”, a series that in recent years has lost a lot of supportor from his fans, but he continues to offer new adventures from Dyxon and company.

This will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated releases of the fall, as well as others such as “Primal”, a curious cartoon fiction aimed at a more adult audience and that tells us the story between a human and a dinosaur, who will have to coexist and bear as much as they can the fact of having been completely alone after losing their respective families. Further, we can see how “The Spanish Princess” continues, reaching its second season, with new episodes coming to the platform from October 12.

Although in the series we will have fewer premieres, It is in the movies where a good number of names land on HBO, some well-known, such as “Edge of Tomorrow”, a spectacular science-fiction production starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, which narrates the adventures of a Marine Corps from the future and their particular fight against time and a killer invasive species.

These are all series, movies, documentaries and children’s shows that HBO premieres in October 2020:

Series

October 1st

Other Parents (T1y2)

October 3

Warrior (T2)

October 8th

The Walking Dead (S10)

October 9

Primal (T1)

October 12 °

The Spanish Princess (T2)

October 18

Beartown (T1)

October 26th

The Undoing (T1)

Films

October 1st

Sad ballad of trumpet

The Oxford crimes

Saw 2

Torrente, the stupid arm of the law

Torrente 2. Mission in Marbella

Torrente 3. The protector

Torrente 4. Lethal Crisis

Torrente 5. Operation Eurovegas

Angry Birds: The Movie

Emoji: The Movie

Steel hearts

Miss Special Agent

The Smurfs. The hidden village

October 2nd

The corral, a very beast party

On the edge of tomorrow

How to end without your boss 2

Ingrid goes west

Kamikaze

The last witch hunter

The perfect Storm

October 8th

Charm City Kings

October 9

Anything goes in the campaign

Dracula, the untold legend

Hotel for dogs

Mortadelo and Filemón against Jimmy the horny

October 16

The Blind Side (A possible dream)

The diaryof Bridget Jones

Bridget Jones’s Diary: I Will Survive

Casper

Carlota’s web

Intolerable cruelty

Maggie

Bluntly

October 23

Beyond life

30th of October

Saw

Saw 3D

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Scooby Doo and the Moon Monster

31 October

Don’t be afraid of the dark

Pride and prejudice and zombies

Documentaries

October 1st

Return to Epipo

October 7

Always Luis

October 8th

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio

October 15th

My Home

October 18

Lessons of Love

October 22

557 Votes

Two Roads

October 24th

How to with John Wilson

HBO Kids

October 1st

Sesame Street (S10)

October 9

Ben 10 (T4)

October 10th

Ben 10 Challenge

Ben 10 against the universe

October 23