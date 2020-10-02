Series and premiere movies on HBO during the month of October 2020

After the earthquake caused by “Patria” during the month of September, it seems that any other premiere that appears on HBO will seem little to us. Even so, in October we will see the arrival of new episodes of the magnificent adaptation of Fernando Aramburu’s book but, above all, the landing of the tenth season of “The Walking Dead”, a series that in recent years has lost a lot of supportor from his fans, but he continues to offer new adventures from Dyxon and company.
This will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated releases of the fall, as well as others such as “Primal”, a curious cartoon fiction aimed at a more adult audience and that tells us the story between a human and a dinosaur, who will have to coexist and bear as much as they can the fact of having been completely alone after losing their respective families. Further, we can see how “The Spanish Princess” continues, reaching its second season, with new episodes coming to the platform from October 12.
Although in the series we will have fewer premieres, It is in the movies where a good number of names land on HBO, some well-known, such as “Edge of Tomorrow”, a spectacular science-fiction production starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, which narrates the adventures of a Marine Corps from the future and their particular fight against time and a killer invasive species.
These are all series, movies, documentaries and children’s shows that HBO premieres in October 2020:
Series
October 1st
- Other Parents (T1y2)
October 3
- Warrior (T2)
October 8th
- The Walking Dead (S10)
October 9
- Primal (T1)
October 12 °
- The Spanish Princess (T2)
October 18
- Beartown (T1)
October 26th
- The Undoing (T1)
Films
October 1st
- Sad ballad of trumpet
- The Oxford crimes
- Saw 2
- Torrente, the stupid arm of the law
- Torrente 2. Mission in Marbella
- Torrente 3. The protector
- Torrente 4. Lethal Crisis
- Torrente 5. Operation Eurovegas
- Angry Birds: The Movie
- Emoji: The Movie
- Steel hearts
- Miss Special Agent
- The Smurfs. The hidden village
October 2nd
- The corral, a very beast party
- On the edge of tomorrow
- How to end without your boss 2
- Ingrid goes west
- Kamikaze
- The last witch hunter
- The perfect Storm
October 8th
- Charm City Kings
October 9
- Anything goes in the campaign
- Dracula, the untold legend
- Hotel for dogs
- Mortadelo and Filemón against Jimmy the horny
October 16
- The Blind Side (A possible dream)
- The diaryof Bridget Jones
- Bridget Jones’s Diary: I Will Survive
- Casper
- Carlota’s web
- Intolerable cruelty
- Maggie
- Bluntly
October 23
- Beyond life
30th of October
- Saw
- Saw 3D
- Saw 4
- Saw 5
- Saw 6
- Scooby Doo and the Moon Monster
31 October
- Don’t be afraid of the dark
- Pride and prejudice and zombies
Documentaries
October 1st
- Return to Epipo
October 7
- Always Luis
October 8th
- Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio
October 15th
- My Home
October 18
- Lessons of Love
October 22
- 557 Votes
- Two Roads
October 24th
- How to with John Wilson
HBO Kids
October 1st
- Sesame Street (S10)
October 9
- Ben 10 (T4)
October 10th
- Ben 10 Challenge
- Ben 10 against the universe
October 23
- Bunnicula