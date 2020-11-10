‘Serious constitutional issues’ raised by Supreme Court impasse

Although the Chief Justice recommended that he resign as a judge in the Supreme Court, Seamus Woulfe informed him that he would not resign.

A government statement says the dispute between Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Judge Seamus Woulfe has raised “serious constitutional issues”. in the Supreme Court.

A statement issued by the Government says it will “consider further” the correspondence between the Chief Justice and Judge Woulfe. That correspondence shows that the two judges were not in agreement about Woulfe ‘s attendance at the. Golf dinner in Clifden and restrictions in place in the country.

The Government statement states:

“The Attorney General explained the important constitutional issues raised by this case and the various responsibilities of all state institutions as set out in the constitution, and in particular the role of the judiciary and the role of the Oireachtas.

“Members of the Government, who are also members of the Oireachtas, are well aware of the seriousness and rigor of these issues and the need to ensure that all concerned are loyal to the constitutional framework. Accordingly no improper public statement should be made.

“The Government has decided to give these issues further consideration.”

There has been an unprecedented crisis in the Supreme Court because Judge Seamus Woulfe refused to resign in that court, although the Chief Justice suggested that he should do so because of his handling of the controversy that followed dinner. golf of the Oireachtas at which he was present.

Woulfe informed Chief Justice Frank Clarke that he would not resign. Judge Seamus Woulfe was among 80 people having dinner at the Station House hotel in Clifden, a day after the Government imposed Covid-19 restrictions on meetings.