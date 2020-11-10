Latest news

‘Serious constitutional issues’ raised by Supreme Court impasse

By Brian Adam
0
18
'Serious constitutional issues' raised by Supreme Court impasse
'serious Constitutional Issues' Raised By Supreme Court Impasse

Must Read

Tech News

This is the Apple M1, the first of a line of processors with which Apple raises a radical leap for its Macs

Brian Adam - 0
The transition of Apple and its Macs has begun, and has done it with a new chip, the Apple M1. This...
Read more
Microsoft

How to change and configure DNS in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
In this manual it is necessary to learn to change the DNS with the Microsoft operating system. In this case, let's see how we...
Read more
Google

Street View will turn your car into a Google “street car”, how?

Brian Adam - 0
For some time they became a kind of fairground attraction, when it was a novelty that a car with a 360º camera (or several...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Pathless PS5 Review: In the footsteps of Shadow of the Colossus

Brian Adam - 0
The new game for Playstation 4 and 5 from the creators of Abzû, a title that embodies the eternal settings created by Fumito Ueda...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although the Chief Justice recommended that he resign as a judge in the Supreme Court, Seamus Woulfe informed him that he would not resign.

'Serious constitutional issues' raised by Supreme Court impasse

A government statement says the dispute between Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Judge Seamus Woulfe has raised “serious constitutional issues”. in the Supreme Court.

A statement issued by the Government says it will “consider further” the correspondence between the Chief Justice and Judge Woulfe. That correspondence shows that the two judges were not in agreement about Woulfe ‘s attendance at the. Golf dinner in Clifden and restrictions in place in the country.

The Government statement states:

“The Attorney General explained the important constitutional issues raised by this case and the various responsibilities of all state institutions as set out in the constitution, and in particular the role of the judiciary and the role of the Oireachtas.

“Members of the Government, who are also members of the Oireachtas, are well aware of the seriousness and rigor of these issues and the need to ensure that all concerned are loyal to the constitutional framework. Accordingly no improper public statement should be made.

“The Government has decided to give these issues further consideration.”

There has been an unprecedented crisis in the Supreme Court because Judge Seamus Woulfe refused to resign in that court, although the Chief Justice suggested that he should do so because of his handling of the controversy that followed dinner. golf of the Oireachtas at which he was present.

Woulfe informed Chief Justice Frank Clarke that he would not resign. Judge Seamus Woulfe was among 80 people having dinner at the Station House hotel in Clifden, a day after the Government imposed Covid-19 restrictions on meetings.

Related Articles

Latest news

‘I could hardly stop!’ – Joe Biden accepts the Taoiseach ‘s invitation to Ireland

Brian Adam - 0
Climate change and the Mayo football team were among the topics discussed by Micheál Martin and the President-elect of America in a phone conversation...
Read more
Latest news

16 more killed and 270 new cases of crown virus announced

Brian Adam - 0
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says it is encouraging that the fortnightly rate of the disease has fallen to 152 cases per 100,000,...
Read more
Huawei

New Huawei Nova 8 SE: Can’t you guess what mobile it looks like?

Abraham - 0
The Huawei Nova 8 SE is Huawei's new mid-range, arriving with two MediaTek processors and the fastest charging seen in the mid-range. A couple of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©