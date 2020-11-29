Serious Sam Collection Review: An explosive collection

Born as a parody of the holy monsters of the fps genre, Serious Sam has instead succeeded in the difficult task of celebrate its essence, with exquisitely hardcore gameplay capable of evoking the best memories of “yesteryear” shooter veterans. The debut of the first chapter, dated 2001, handed over to the players an instant cult, which tore Croteam from anonymity to give him a place in the history of fps. Two months after the release of Serious Sam 4 (on Everyeye.it you will find the review of Serious Sam 4), the studio has recently returned to populate the (digital) shelves with a collection that contains the main stages of their journey in the industry, punctuated by the sweet sound of a mob of headless kamikaze ready to be detonated for the glory of Mental.

The Serious Sam Collection includes Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, as well as The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions, as part of a bundle sold to a price that will not fail to arouse the attention of lovers of the genre. More than justified attention, although the conversion work carried out by the Croatian team is certainly not flawless.

A collection of massacres

The Serious Sam saga opens in the not too distant future, towards the horizon of an impending apocalypse.

Two, in fact. After having completely drained the planet’s natural resources, to the point of pushing itself to the brink of extinction, humanity made an unprecedented discovery in the mid-twenty-first century. During an archaeological expedition an ancient device of unknown origin is unearthed, a concentrate of alien technology that marks an incredible leap forward for scientific research and opens an era of interstellar colonization. However, the resourcefulness of humans does not fail to attract the attention of the galactic tyrant Mental, determined to purge the universe of all sentient life forms: passed from the frying pan to the embers, the peoples of the Earth find themselves involved in a total war against infinite legions of alien horrors, and within three years they are overwhelmed by the devastating superiority of the invaders. Humanity’s last hope is now Sam “Serious” Stone, a living legend in the service of the Earth Defense Force, the last line of defense against the armies of Mental.

A responsibility that our darling welcomes willingly, taking advantage of it to delight the senses of the public with manifestations of exceptional brutality and jokes from seasoned action heroes, which fuel a characterization designed to bring to mind the glorious deeds of the “Duke” of 3D Realms.

On the other hand, Serious Sam’s playful DNA contains a heartfelt love letter to the classics of “old school” shooting, written in scarlet letters between the gameplay meshes all devoted to excess and ballistic fury.

A recipe for frag purists, prepared from a few simple ingredients: a good assortment of guns with different levels of lethality, generously sized arenas placed in suggestive scenarios, and above all an abnormal amount of enemies to be reduced to offal, on the road to equally exaggerated and exciting boss fights.

The superabundance of the opposing ranks immediately became one of the most characteristic features of the Croteam series, blessed by an intense, satisfying, frenetic and fiercely “skill-based” gunplay. In this regard, another of the distinctive elements of the saga has always been its particular approach to shooting, based on two movement techniques that over time have become the warlike “signature” of good Sam. We are obviously talking about “circle strafing” and “back-pedaling” (moving sideways in circles and backwards), two essential tools to be able to survive the clamorous numerical superiority of the Mental hordes, taking full advantage of the conformation of the maps to stem virulence of the enemies, always keeping an eye on the number of bullets available.

All pieces of an experience that in 2001, the year of publication of Serious Sam: The First Encounter, he sent the audience into jujube broth of digital exterminators, overwhelmed by an offer that fished with both hands from cult likes of Doom (here you can find the review of Doom: Eternal), Quake and Duke Nukem 3D.

A welcome return, but with a few too many wrinkles

A success confirmed the following year with The Second Encounter, a sequel developed following a precise mantra: if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

Although very close to its predecessor in playful and technical terms, the sequel to the original Serious Sam however, it boasted greater variety both as regards the settings (and the level design), and as regards the alien bestiary to be framed in the viewfinder, as well as a properly replenished arsenal. In general – and for very good reasons – most of the fans recognize in the two “Encounters” the apex of Croteam’s production, which shortly thereafter would try to renew its formula, partially renouncing the identity of the brand. If on the one hand Serious Sam 2 showed a cartoonish style far too caricatured, very far from that of the origins, the third chapter (we invite you to read the review of Serious Sam 3) recovered the “seriousness” of the franchise but not its old school purity, sacrificed in search of a more “realistic” and modern approach that at the time it generated some controversy among the community ranks.

The third chapter is still a solid and fun title, capable of giving moments of great bloody fulfillment. Overall, therefore, the entry of the Serious Sam Collection in the PlayStation 4 catalog represents a happy event for arcade shooting lovers, also for the merits of a multiplayer package that, between cooperative and competitive modes, still proves capable of to satisfy the appetites of trigger-happy nostalgics.

Having said that, however, we cannot help but see how the Croteam operation denotes a certain laziness basic, especially on the technical side. Although absolutely enjoyable even today, even by giving up the mouse and keyboard combo, the titles included in the Serious Sam Collection in fact they show no significant improvement compared to their original counterparts.

Basically, it is a 1: 1 porting of the PC versions of the three games, with the addition of the possibility to choose between two presets to favor the graphic rendering or the fluidity of the action. An option that, in all honesty, we weren’t expecting to see, especially considering that the most recent chapter in the trio, Serious Sam 3: BFE, is now a decade old. It is clear that Croteam has not paid the right attention to the optimization process of the titles within the collection, as underlined by the presence of some annoying stuttering phenomenon even in performance mode, especially in the most crowded scenarios. A conversion work that denotes a certain laziness, in short, but which in any case does not affect the overall quality of a proposal that is characterized by a good balance between cost and content, which undoubtedly deserves the attention of admirers of the genre.