Services and the iPhone 12, to blame for the great quarter of …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The last quarter of the year, which corresponds to the Christmas holiday period, has turned out to be a new success for Apple. Growth and earnings are on the rise again and it is no longer surprising. Apple is consolidated as one of the strongest companies and all this thanks to the services and the iPhone 12, that have kept the numbers up.

Services and the iPhone 12 are the future of the company. Especially the first

The lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also setting new records for 2021. As of January 5, 2021, the lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro remained at three weeks. . Better than existing deadlines for other models on the same dates.

For all this it is normal and logical that Apple’s numbers are once again extraordinary. In a year that continues to be difficult and that despite the closure of many Apple Stores, sales are once again magnificent.

Apple shows its strength not only with these numbers, but also with the value of their shares that continue to rise. We will probably talk in 2021 about the 3 trillion company.