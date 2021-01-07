Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Services and the iPhone 12, to blame for the great quarter of …

By Brian Adam
0
0
Appleonelogos.jpg
Appleonelogos.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The last quarter of the year, which corresponds to the Christmas holiday period, has turned out to be a new success for Apple. Growth and earnings are on the rise again and it is no longer surprising. Apple is consolidated as one of the strongest companies and all this thanks to the services and the iPhone 12, that have kept the numbers up.

Services and the iPhone 12 are the future of the company. Especially the first

The lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also setting new records for 2021. As of January 5, 2021, the lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro remained at three weeks. . Better than existing deadlines for other models on the same dates.

For all this it is normal and logical that Apple’s numbers are once again extraordinary. In a year that continues to be difficult and that despite the closure of many Apple Stores, sales are once again magnificent.

Apple shows its strength not only with these numbers, but also with the value of their shares that continue to rise. We will probably talk in 2021 about the 3 trillion company.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

How do the new WhatsApp Terms of Use affect you?

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp had already announced at the end of last year that its Conditions of Use would change as of February 8, 2021. In order...
Read more
Apps

Facebook redesigns Pages and removes “likes”

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook has announced important changes for Company Pages that will modify both the way users interact with corporate profiles and the way in which...
Read more
Android

Realme V15 5G: MediaTek brain, battery with ultra-fast charge and straight to the mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
January 8, the date that Realme marked on the calendar for the arrival of a new device to its ranks, a device...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©