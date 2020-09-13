Tech GiantsAppleGoogleMobileiphoneTech News

Set Chrome to be your iPhone's default browser

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple in recent years has traveled an interesting path that le has led to open hands when it comes to allowing third-party companies to have access to essential elements of their operating systems, both on iPhone and iPad. The keyboard, Siri, its virtual assistant, or music services are just one example of that particular “Perestroika” of Tim Cook’s.

However, They are still a long way from Android and its complete freedom, which we will never see. And one of those open hands that will arrive with iOS 14 in the coming days has to do with the possibility of changing the default applications that the operating system uses to open certain content. And in the case of the browser, until today it was impossible to change the prevalence of Safari over the others.

Let’s switch to Chrome

Those menus to change the default applications are in practically all operating systems that exist. Whether for computers or Android devices, iOS (and iPadOS) were already too late for the party. But as we mentioned, from the arrival of iOS 14 we will have an option that is housed within the configuration menu of each application.

Chrome as the default browser in iOS 14.

Apple, unlike the others, has thought that it would be easier to hide that option to choose app by default within the application and hence to make Chrome our preferred browser on the iPhone, we just have to go to “Settings” and, at the bottom of the list of apps installed on the terminal from the App Store, select the Mountain View browser. Inside, that new option of “Default browser app” will appear with “Safari” as the default choice, as you can see from the screenshots that you have just above.

By tapping on this field, you will access a selection screen where all the browsers that you have installed on your phone will appear. As we only have two, the thing is simple. We touch on “Chrome” and we return so that from that moment on, any link that we open in other applications will go directly to the Google app. Needless to say, if we want to reverse this process, we just have to repeat it the other way around, going to the settings in the “Settings” menu, either from Safari or from Chrome. Through either of the two it is possible to carry out this process.

