Set iPhone to remind you when to go to sleep

iOS is still a long way from having a competent sleep suite, which can assess the quality of our rest, but in recent times it has added some functions within the Clock app that are very interesting to at least have some control over the hours we spend in bed.

This is a section within that Clock application that is called “Dream”, which allows us to configure a rest routine so that, later, the phone learns from us and marking when we have to go to sleep to respect those hours of relaxation that we have marked. Although as they say, “from saying to fact …”.

To activate this function, the first thing you must do is go to the Clock application within the operating system. Below, in the center, you will see the icon of a bed that represents this “Dream” function. If you do not use it regularly, it will appear as in the first screen you have below, on the left, with all its elements deactivated and with a kind of off effect. Click on the arrow that marks to the right, next to the words “Deactivated”.

What time are you going to bed?

On the next screen We will have to activate the “Sleep function” by pulling the switch that you have at the top right. Once done, all the elements of the screen will light up, so it is time to mark the moment when we are going to go to bed and when we want to wake up. Say that when using this function, you will not need to set alarms in the section that has specifically for these notices the Clock app.

Set your iPhone to mark sleep hours.

With the beginning and end of the dream defined, it’s time to choose the days of the week in which it will be active. The normal thing is that you do it from Monday to Friday, or on weekends, that is up to you. With all the above completed, you will not have to worry about anything else, except to pay attention to the iPhone when it tells you at the time that you have marked that you go to bed. If you do not do it, nothing happens, because he will know when you are up and when you are not, which you can check in the records that he is doing day by day of how you have slept each night in which this function is active. It does not offer you a report with the quality of rest But let’s hope that iOS 14 manages to end a lack that iOS has for many years.