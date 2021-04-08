Set your iPhone’s compass to always show true north

- Advertisement -

The compass is one of those wonderful resources that our smartphones hide and that serve to know exactly where we are, especially when we have poor mobile coverage and accessing maps is impossible. And it is especially useful, not so much in the center of a city, as when we walk through the countryside, we get lost in a forest and it is necessary to have a tool at hand to know where we should return home. And iPhones are one of those smartphones that, as standard, come with a compass application developed by Apple itself and that we can use under any circumstance to locate ourselves within an area through which we are moving. In addition, it hides a function that is very familiar to the most adventurous users: do we guide ourselves better through magnetic north or geographic north? Which of the two to choose? By default, the iPhone comes to our hands with the option of marking the magnetic north, which is the one that indicates where the origin of the strength of the Earth’s magnetic field is located. It has the disadvantage, known to the most experts, that it does not always point to the same place. Over the years, its situation has changed a few hundred meters, although in the last century it has accumulated a displacement of about 1,100 kilometers. That causes that, in the end, our compass does not mark so much the origin of that point today, as an “approximate average” location. However, when we decide to indicate to the compass to mark us the geographical north, or as Apple calls it, the “true north”, what we tell it is to point to the exact place where the imaginary axis of rotation of the rotation movement is located. of the Earth, and that the old navigators were able to locate by searching the sky for the Pole Star. So if you want to change that configuration of your smartphone, note how to do it. What you should do is take the iPhone and go to the “Settings”. Remember that in iOS many of the options of the apps themselves are not configured within them, but in this section where they are, from the wireless settings to the Apple account information. So, we scroll to the bottom until you hit the “Compass” application. You touch on it and you will access a new screen that, in addition to allowing us to adjust the location permissions, will also allow us to activate that setting by which from that moment it will mark the “true north” for you.