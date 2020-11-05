Set your mobile to warn you whenever it is going to start raining

We begin a few days in which the sun of last weekend has remained a simple memory. So like good autumn days, it’s time to begin to feel the cold and the rain in our flesh which is characteristic of these dates and, as we are not usually very attentive to the meteorologists of the News, nothing better than using the smartphone to receive alerts in real time.

And the mobile is a tool that will help us to always have the forecast of what awaits us every day at hand. It’s more, it is not necessary for us to go to it to know the predictions Instead, the smartphone itself will be in charge of reminding us with notifications that a storm is about to fall, as well as its intensity.

Take the umbrella … or not

Although there are applications that offer an infinite amount of possibilities through rain radars, we are not going to get into that terrain since we have alternatives that are free and that, for a very limited use, will serve us without problems. It is the case of the so-called “Rain Radar” apps, which proliferate so much in the app store Apple and Android.

Rain alerts on mobile.

We We have chosen one called “Rain Alarm” for iPhone and which has many equivalents on Android, so we let you choose the one that offers you the most confidence. They all work in the same way, which is by detecting where we are and then showing us a map with the radar of potential rains that we could suffer. What’s more, you will always find an indicator that indicates the intensity of the rainfall, as well as the approximate start time.

It is important that the application has access to system notifications, so that the app is able to notify us in time. Keep in mind that in some you will see a timeline that we can see as if it were a video where they are shown, by hours, what will be the evolution of the storms. In this way, it is possible to see the intensity several hours in advance and take action: like getting home earlier or grabbing the umbrella just in case.

As always, many offer premium paid services that, for an amount per month or per year, could delve into multi-day forecasts, etc. Hence If we find these functions useful, it becomes profitable remove advertising and those elements that are always very invasive.