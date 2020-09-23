Seven months later, a mobile phone was found in the stomach of a 28-year-old man





Cairo: In Egypt, a 28-year-old man jokingly swallowed a mobile phone to intimidate his friends, which remained in his stomach for seven months.

According to the international news agency, a team of specialist doctors at the University Hospital in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, operated on the stomach of a 28-year-old man and removed the mobile phone that had been there for seven months. The operation lasted for two hours.

Dr. Al-Jazar said that fortunately the battery of the mobile phone did not dissolve in the stomach, otherwise the toxic carbon inside the battery would have spread in the body and could have caused death.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Jazar further said that the patient had swallowed the mobile seven months ago in order to intimidate his friends in the hope that in case of vomiting, the mobile would come out on its own but it did not happen.

The young man started having severe pain due to having a mobile phone in his stomach and he did not tell his family members for fear of being scolded but this was revealed when he was brought to the hospital in an emergency and an X-ray of his stomach.