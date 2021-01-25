Latest news

Seven more deaths, 1,372 new cases – Covid 19

By Brian Adam
Another seven have died with Covid 19 in the past twenty-four hours and 1,372 new cases have been announced.
The Department of Health has confirmed that another seven have died with Covid 19 in the past twenty-four hours and that there are 1,372 new cases.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that since yesterday, 143,000 doses of vaccine against Covid 19 have been given to health workers and residents in care centers.

The Minister also indicated that vaccinations would be carried out in the community from mid – February. He said that this country will receive a supply of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca at the end of February, although it will contain fewer doses than expected. The pharmaceutical company announced Friday that a shortage of supplies of that vaccine was available. And, Minister Donnelly said, there will be far fewer doses than expected in the supply that will come into the country in March.

People over the age of 85 will first be vaccinated, and then the group will be between 80 and 84; the group between 75 and 79 and the group between 70 and 74.

There are currently 1,948 people in the hospital with Covid 19. There are 219 people in the intensive care unit.

In Northern Ireland, a further 17 people have died with Covid 19 and 828 new cases have been confirmed in the north.

