Seven “old” mobiles that are now cheap and still powerful

When our smartphone is in the last, we always think about buying a new one, the newest, the most powerful, the last one that has hit the market. But of course, with the prices that are handled in these cases and the crises on the rise, it is difficult that we can (or want) to drop € 600 (or more) in one go. A clear example is the Galaxy S IV. Its price is approximately € 600. So it is very difficult for us to access it at the first change. That’s why the Nexus 4 was sold like there was no tomorrow. Because € 349 (or € 299) is an acceptable figure for a minicomputer .

From ElAndroideLibre it occurred to us that we should make an article proposing phones that, although some consider them outdated , are not at all. Its specifications and characteristics are more than enough. And even if the software does not accompany, we can always flash a cooked ROM and see how the smartphone becomes a worthy competitor of those that now go on the market ” breaking schemes “.

Samsung Galaxy S

Any variant of the Galaxy S is worth us. Although it does not have a gyroscope or a state-of-the-art camera, it does have a good screen, a good speaker, a good camera, and is shock resistant. And its biggest negative point may be that the GPS (with the standard firmware) is far from decent. But as I said before, it is a great alternative. And it is that it has served me faithfully for three years until recently I replaced it with a Nexus 4.

Main features:

Screen Super Amoled of 4 “ ( 800 × 480px )

1 Ghz Cortex A8 processor

512 Mb of RAM memory

Android 2.3.6 Gingerbread

Weight : 119 grams

8GB internal memory

MicroSD slot up to 32GB

Battery 1500 mAh

5mpx rear camera (records 720p video at 30fps )

A-GPS, Wi-Fi, 3G, Bluetooth 3.0 , USB 2.0, etc.

Light and proximity sensors, Accelerometer, etc.

Approximate price : less than € 220

Samsung Galaxy S 2

If the grandfather is valid, the father would not be less. The Samsung Galaxy S2 remains one of the best Android smartphones of all time (putting it in its historical context, of course). Its characteristics, its technical specifications, its robust hardware and the large community of users that support the terminal make the Galaxy S2 follow the canyon.

Main features:

Dual Core Exynos Orion 1’2GHz processor

4.3 ″ SuperAMOLED PLUS screen (800 x 480px)

1GB RAM

Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich (update to JB 4.1.2 available)

Bluetooth 3.0 and NFC

Wi-fi b / g / n – DLNA and GPS

Weight: 116g

Mini HDMI port

8mpx rear camera with dual LED flash (records video in HD1080p)

1.3MP front camera

TouchWiz interface

16 GB of internal memory

MicroSD slot up to 32GB

Approximate price : between € 280 and € 350

Samsung Galaxy Nexus

I think in this case words are unnecessary. It was the replacement I was looking for for my Galaxy S (although I finally waited for the Nexus4). It is a great phone that will fight for a long time. In addition, we can find it online at scandal prices (around € 250), so it would be cheaper than buying an S2 in Spain.

Main features:

1’2GHz Dual Core Cortex-A9 processor

4.65 ″ SuperAMOLED screen (1280 × 720px)

1GB RAM

Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean

Bluetooth 3.0, WiFi Direct and NFC

Wi-fi b / g / n – DLNA and GPS

Weight: 135g

5mpx rear camera with LED flash

Notification LED

1.3MP front camera

16 GB of internal memory (or 32GB)

Approximate price: between € 250 and € 300

Sony Xperia U

The Xperia U is one of those smartphones for those who do not need great features but want a phone that gives good performance while being simple and smooth to carry. It has enough memory and a processor and graphics that have nothing to envy the big boys. All this for less than € 200.

Main features:

Dual Core ARM Cortex-A9 1GHz processor

3.5 ″ LCD TFT screen (854 x 480px)

512MB RAM

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

1290mAh battery

Wi-fi b / g / n and GPS

5mpx rear camera with LED flash (records HD720p at 30fps)

VGA front camera

8GB of internal memory

Approximate price: less than € 200

Sony Xperia P

The Xperia P is like the older brother of the Xperia U. It has a bigger screen, more memory and higher resolution in the camera. It also has NFC and HDMI output, which are features that add up a lot when deciding. And oddly enough, its free price does not exceed € 250 –

Main features:

Dual Core ARM Cortex-A9 1GHz processor

4 ″ LCD LED screen (960 x 540px)

1GB RAM

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

1305mAh battery

Wi-fi b / g / n, NFC, HDMI port and GPS

8mpx rear camera with LED flash (records HD1080p at 30fps)

VGA front camera

16GB of internal memory

Approximate price: less than € 280

LG Optimus L5

Although LG is not the best of the best, they always bring out the odd good terminal. And for the case that we address, this comes to us that neither painted. The L5 is an example of how to make a good terminal without having to screw up all the hardware. Although it is clear that they could have looked a little more, for the price it has it is a fairly affordable device.

Main features:

Dual Core ARM Cortex-A9 1GHz processor

4 ″ LCD TFT screen (480 x 320px)

512MB RAM

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

1540mAh battery

Wi-fi b / g / n, NFC, GPS, etc.

5mpx rear camera with LED flash

4Gb of internal memory

MicroSD slot up to 32GB

Approximate price: less than € 180

Motorola RAZR

The Motorola RAZR is one of those devices that you like from the moment you see them, without having to know if its technical characteristics or its final price. It is a very nice smartphone, and it is also accompanied by not inconsiderable specifications. And all this for a more than affordable price.

Main features:

1’2GHz Dual Core ARM Cortex-A9 processor

4.3 ″ qHD screen (540 × 960px)

1GB RAM

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean

1780mAh battery

Wi-fi b / g / n, Bluetooth, GPS, etc.

8mpx rear camera with flash (records HD1080p)

1’3mpx front camera (records in HD720p)

8GB of internal memory

MicroSD slot up to 64GB

Approximate price: between € 280 and € 340

And there are many more

And I could keep pulling terminals around here. I’m sure some are left behind, like the HTC One V or some ZTE, Huawei or more Sony, Samsung, etc. But I just wanted to give a little review about the terminals that are over a year old and are still there, competing. And although we do not have them in our sights, it may be that someone who cannot afford the latest generation smartphone (or does not need it), can find here a small guide on the type of devices that exist and that are being forgotten because of of the «news».