Seven Predictions for Instagram Reels in 2021

Instagram launched in August 2020 the Reels, the possibility of creating content that imitates the TikTok operating dynamics: They are videos of a maximum of 15 seconds in length to which it is possible to add clips with audio, effects and various creative tools. Despite being copied, there are still many differences between TikTok and Reels.

Reels are key to the development strategy proposed by Instagram for the new year 2021

Since its launch, Instagram has been incorporating new features to make them more similar to the TikTok user experience and also to turn them into one more element of the e-commerce platform that Instagram is becoming.

In fact, Reels has also been allowing the sale of products for a few weeks through a “See products” button from which the purchase process begins, which opens up many possibilities for e-commerce and social selling through the platform. In this sense, it is expected that in 2021 more news and changes will arrive. We anticipate some of those who may arrive in these predictions about Reels for the next year.

-Perfect the algorithm: The Reels displayed by Instagram are selected by an algorithm that takes into account values ​​such as the profiles that are followed or the content that has been liked before. However, not much is known about exactly how this algorithm works. What is known is that the experience provided by the TikTok algorithm is much better, whose “For you” tab gets users hooked watching one video after another. Surely in 2021 he will do his best to achieve as much interaction as TikTok does, since that is the basis of its success: being so addictive for users.

-Improve editing tools: TikTok’s video editing tool is much more powerful than that of Reels, which is why since the appearance of the feature on Instagram, many creators recycle their TikTok content and upload it directly to Reels. It is therefore expected that Instagram will improve its tool throughout 2021 to compete with the Chinese app.

-More collaboration options between creators: Continuing with the competition, TikTok has “Duet” and “stitch” two options that facilitate collaboration between creators, something that Reels lacks, so it would be expected that Instagram will create a tool that facilitates collaboration between creators by 2021 .

-Increase the duration: Reels allow you to record videos of between 15 and 30 seconds, which can be short for certain types of content. In this sense, TikTok offers up to 60 seconds of space, so it is possible that Instagram will also extend the duration of its Reels throughout 2021.

-New monetization options: In 2020, Instagram has introduced several monetization options for content creators, for example allowing them to earn money with live broadcasts on IGTV. It is expected that by 2021, the platform will offer some monetization system for Reels as well.

-Arrival of advertising: One of the novelties that Instagram could implement throughout 2021 is an ad format for Reels. In this sense, this type of advertising would be similar to that which already appears in Stories, with a vertical format that is integrated with organic content.

-Marketing of influencers: Brands have already started to use Reels in their marketing campaigns with influencers, so this trend is expected to continue growing throughout 2021 and that some type of functionality will be added that allows to create brand hashtags, in a similar way to TikTok hashtags.

