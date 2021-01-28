Latest news

Seven recently died with Covid-19 at Dingle Hospital

By Brian Adam
0
0
Dingle Community Hospital
Seven Recently Died With Covid 19 At Dingle Hospital.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dingle Community Hospital

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that seven people have died with Covid-19 at Dingle Community Hospital in Dingle, Co Kerry, in a number of weeks.

Hospital staff have been battling an outbreak of the crown virus since December.

In a statement, the Health Service Executive said every effort was being made to keep the outbreak under control and that additional supports had been provided for staff at the hospital.

Covid-19 is still on some patients and staff, however, it has been said, but a number of other patients who contracted the virus are recovering.

All patients have received the first injection of the vaccine against the disease, it was said.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Disabled drivers seeking support

Brian Adam - 0
Drivers with disabilities are urging the Government and the Health Service Executive to provide them with a Primary Medical Certificate again so that they...
Read more
Latest news

Covid-19:47 other deaths, 1,466 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health announced this afternoon that another 47 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 1,466...
Read more
Latest news

“Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Understanding of Language Planning Officers”

Brian Adam - 0
Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said that the Language Planning Officers in the Gaeltacht depend not only on the community in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©