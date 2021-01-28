Seven recently died with Covid-19 at Dingle Hospital

- Advertisement -

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that seven people have died with Covid-19 at Dingle Community Hospital in Dingle, Co Kerry, in a number of weeks.

Hospital staff have been battling an outbreak of the crown virus since December.

In a statement, the Health Service Executive said every effort was being made to keep the outbreak under control and that additional supports had been provided for staff at the hospital.

Covid-19 is still on some patients and staff, however, it has been said, but a number of other patients who contracted the virus are recovering.

All patients have received the first injection of the vaccine against the disease, it was said.