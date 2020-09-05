Several corpses from the Middle Ages were buried upside down – here’s why

It is not uncommon to find what archaeologists call “anomalous burials“such as decapitated bodies, sometimes placed in strange positions and even buried alive. The reasons for these customs can be very varied.

Some of these are a punishment for criminals: live burials were once used in England as a method of execution. Other times, however, bones were found deliberately broken or with a stake placed in their heart. The reason? The fear that the deceased person could somehow come back to life.

A new study in the journal PLOS ONE examined a particular type of burial that became frequent during the Middle Ages: put the bodies face down in their graves. In their research, anthropologists from the University of Bern in Switzerland studied 95 such burials from 60 archaeological sites in Switzerland, Germany and Austria, analyzing them in terms of geographic distribution, dating, burial characteristics, body position, age. , death and sex.

During the Middle Ages, the team discovered that some of the remains had probably been buried in this unusual position at the request of the deceased. Some have been found with signs of wealth, or in favorable locations within cemeteries or chapels, suggesting they were placed face down as a sign of humility before God.

Later in the Middle Ages and early modern period, around 1300 and 1400, the team discovered that the burials on the contrary began to increase away from favorable cemeteries, although still within consecrated grounds. This increase coincided with the popularity of the undead tales, particularly the German folklore of the N.achzehrer, a kind of vampire.

In this period, between the fourteenth and seventeenth centuries, plague and other diseases invaded Europe. The team believes that the increase in epidemics may explain the increase in burials in this way, as people became increasingly afraid of the dead. There may be other reasons for using such a method. The team, according to National Geographic, wants to investigate further by analyzing the DNA of people buried in this way, to see if they show signs of the plague, or reveal other clues that could offer an alternative explanation.