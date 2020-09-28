Several NVIDIA RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 “hang” in gaming sessions, and capacitors may be to blame

The launch of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 has been one of the main moments of this 2020 at a technological level. The performance leap from these Ampere-architecture graphics is extraordinary, but it seems that there are problems with them.

Many are the owners of these cards in different variants that complain of crashes and appearance of artifacts during the game sessions, and a deep investigation carried out in Igor’s LAB has revealed the potential cause: the use of cheaper capacitors They can’t handle the workload when these cards hit 2.0 GHz frequencies.

Hang up when 2 GHz frequencies are reached

The problems began to be detected last week in various websites and in forums such as LinusTechTips in which several users who had managed to acquire the cards – despite the shortage of inventory and bots – they talked about problems with some models.

The symptoms were repeated over and over again in all types of cards, from NVIDIA’s own with its Founder’s Edition to those offered by partners who have launched their own editions of these cards. Many of them refer to the RTX 3080, but the RTX 3090 that also began to be available a few days ago they are suffering from the same problem.

Experience pointed out that some games caused these cards to hang when frequencies of 2 GHz were reached in them: when doing so, the game crashed and the user was returned to the Windows desktop.

An in-depth analysis by Igor Wallossek at Igor’s LAB seemed to point to the possible cause of the problem: based on their research, the common pattern across all affected cards was the use of a series of low cost capacitors at the bottom of these cards.

POSCAPs vs MLCCs capacitors

Each RTX 3080 has six capacitors on that rear of the GPU. They are used to filter voltages and make the current delivery “clean”, and in Wallossek’s analysis he described how cheaper capacitors were used in several models, the calls POPSCAPs (Conductive Polymer Tantalum Solid Capacitors) in combination with other more expensive ones called MLCCs (Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor). Halfway there are the SP-CAPs (Conductive Polymer-Aluminum-Electrolytic-Capacitors), which NVIDIA uses precisely in a 4/2 combination (4 SP-CAPs, 2 MLCCs) in its Founders Editions.

The supposed cause of the problem – which at the moment has not been officially confirmed, and which is reasonable but not certain – would be the use of those POSCAPs capacitors (red in which they also detected the problem and reduced the number of POSCAPs to 4 and they used 20 MLCCs before they started the distribution, “and that’s why the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 family was delayed in launch“.

The problem has been widely discussed on Reddit, where one of its users, named Nestledrink, has collected all the data he has found about it to build a list of affected cards and sources in which it was showing if they used a mix of MLCC and POSCAP or just one or the other.

Affected users can of course return their graphics cards if they consider it appropriate, but there are also tools like MSI Afterburner that allow you to adjust the behavior and establish barriers so that those graphics never reach 2.0 GHz, thus avoiding conflicts. Obviously this is a patch that prevents users from taking full advantage of their RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, and although it is not the ideal option at least it can alleviate the problems.

From Xataka we have contacted NVIDIA and we will expand this information with any clarification or data that the company provides us.