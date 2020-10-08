Health

Several of the latest human pandemics have come from bats and we have no idea why

By Brian Adam
Several Of The Latest Human Pandemics Have Come From Bats

Count on me. Ebola, the first SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) and, in recent months, COVID-19. All of these are diseases caused by viruses that use bats as reservoirs. But there is more: the Marburg virus, the Hendra, the Cedar, the Nipah virus, the rabies virus, a good handful of hantaviruses and another no less negligible coronavirus. Bats are a bloody time bomb.

However, we don’t know why. We don’t have a convincing explanation for why bats apparently harbor more zoonoses than other species. Now a Science paper tries to put a bit of order in that little miniature hell that hides within our distant cousins, the bats.

What happens to the bats?

On the one hand, it is believed that unique mechanisms in the immune system of bats (limiting, for example, virus-induced inflammation), combined with their dense populations and highly social behaviors, may have allowed them to evolve to tolerate a greater amount of virus than in other mammals.

However, research also reveals that there is enormous immunological variation between different species of bats. Such a huge variation that, being direct, some have nothing to do with the others. So as soon as we get closer to the really existing jobs, we are faced with more questions than answers. Do bats really have more viruses or are they perhaps more dangerous to humans? Do we really understand how viruses ‘jump’ from one species to another? To what extent do all threats have more to do with human practices? (culling of wild populations, land use change, global wildlife trade, etc.)?

In short, “reviewing the research that studies bats as possible viral reservoirs highlights the need to expand research“Well beyond the present, Streicker and Gilbert explain.” The emergence of bat viruses is largely unpredictable and unavoidable with the knowledge available. ” And, for that very reason, “any solution requires qualitative and quantitative expansions2 on what we know about bats. Above all,” taking into account the heterogeneity between individuals, populations and species “.

The most interesting thing, however, is that the same authors acknowledge that until now undertaking such a project was financially unviable. There weren’t enough resources to do a really ambitious study on bats as reservoirs. Of course, in view of “the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic”, they hope that things will change before the next zoonosis stops the world again.

