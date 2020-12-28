Shady Part of Me Review: A good puzzle platformer made up of lights and shadows

- Advertisement -

The puzzle-platformer is one of the most exploited videogame genres when one intends to resort to particularly metaphorical narratives: the difficult Celeste (for further information we refer to the review by Celeste), the splendid Thomas Was Alone, the eclectic Klaus, the delightful Contrast and the ingenious Braid used geometric shapes, shadows, writings and timed puzzles to communicate the stories on which they were based, the personalities of the protagonists or the entire narrative plot. It is in this vein that Shady part of me fits, a surprise project presented during the 2020 video game awards and published a few days later by Focus Home Interactive. The use of the puzzle-platformer, combined with a fluid and intelligent transition from 2D to 3D, was therefore a coherent choice by the French studio Douze Dixièmes, given that it alone manages to give depth to the story, unfortunately undermined by a staging not exactly cohesive and too full of pathetisms.

Escape from the light

But what is Shady part of me about? The game tells a simple story, the nuances of which will be grasped throughout the experience, and will be conveyed to us by dialogues, phrases and brief hints that we will have to interpret throughout the adventure. A little girl, who we manage in a 3D environment, tells us that she is afraid of light: in an illuminated environment, in fact, others see it, and she is afraid of it, since she fears the judgment of others.

And so a series of metaphorical levels begins to develop, represented first by toys, then by gradually more complex elements, all functional to the needs of the narrative. We will have to use our wits to escape from the light, to stay in the dark, to play with those toys that “they don’t make us sick“. Meanwhile, the shadow of the little girl, the second protagonist of the story, faces the shadows cast by the toys and levels traveled by the little girl, which on the wall turn into decidedly more lethal dangers. In these 2D sessions, which alternate constantly with the 3D ones (remembering in this Contrast), we will have the platformer phases a little more marked, but without ever raising the complexity rate excessively: the game uses puzzles, puzzles and levels to convey a message through symbolism, and not to face impossible challenges.

During the 4 acts of which the game is composed the relationship between the two protagonists evolves, moving from an all-encompassing addiction to a fluid fusion of their identities. Along the way, there will also be the intervention of an external voice, whose nature is easily predictable after just a few bars. However, it is important to underline that, in addition to the symbols that accompany the experience, small phrases, pop-up textual indications that have been disseminated by the French team throughout the adventure will tell the relationship between the girl and her shadow.

Some are really well done and intelligent in the composition, since they play on the passages from 2D to 3D or on the resolution of specific puzzles, stimulating our curiosity and forming a sort of “puzzle within the puzzle”: to whom do certain writings correspond? Who is the voice speaking to? Without anticipating anything, know that the balance of power between the parties at stake will soon be clear, as well as the very address of Shady part of me and its central theme. In this sense, there are very strong references to productions such as Klaus.

The balance between storytelling and gameplay

We have already specified that the puzzles do not appear particularly difficult, but they are anything but a walk: elements such as gravity come into play in an intelligent way, giving shape to stages in which it is impossible both to remain unnecessarily stuck due to level design stumbles, and to proceed with absolute fluency, without ever stopping to ponder the next move.

In some situations, the work unfortunately appears unbalanced, since, in the phases in which dialogue prevails, the game pushes us to focus above all on the narrative aspect, inserting very linear and mechanical puzzles, without particular thickness. In other genres (such as text or graphic adventures) the team could have removed the playful phases entirely, or even resorted to cinematics. But since Shady part of me relies on the metaphor of the playful element as the main means to convey the link between the protagonists, the interactive component is essential.

This is where Shady part of me’s greatest weakness emerges: compared to masterpieces like Thomas Was Alone (here you can find the review by Thomas Was Alone), the explicit exposition of the story, both in terms of dialogues and micro-cinematics present, is not only a bit banal (where it tries to arouse an immediate emotional reaction), but at times “suffocates” the playful moments, much more consistent with the themes of alienation, depression and social anxiety treated by the title.

Nevertheless, also thanks to a rather inspired artistic direction (but with a fairly elementary character design), Shady part of me still manages to represent the metaphor of the relationship with some effectiveness through lights and shadows, 2D and 3D, adolescence and maturity, play and danger.