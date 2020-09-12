CommunityFeaturedLatest newsTech NewsReviews

Shanghai Organization of Foreign Ministers meeting, 7 member states agree on C-Pac plans, India refuses

By Brian Adam
The central role of the United Nations in world peace is inevitable. By increasing regional cooperation, the Corona crisis can turn into a new possibility, Shah Mehmood said. Photo: APP
Shanghai Organization Of Foreign Ministers Meeting, 7 Member States Agree

The central role of the United Nations in world peace is inevitable. By increasing regional cooperation, the Corona crisis can turn into a new possibility, Shah Mehmood said. Photo: APPIslamabad / Moscow: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Corona epidemic has badly affected human lives and livelihoods around the world, we can turn the crisis into a new possibility by promoting regional cooperation.

Addressing a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that despite difficult circumstances and difficulties, we have continued the beneficial partnership process in the SCO. The United Nations has a central role to play in promoting global peace and security and global development.

He said that long-term conflicts should be resolved peacefully in order to achieve the goals of development, economic development, poverty alleviation and improvement of the social standard of the people.

It is also wrong to use the global epidemic for politics and to link any region, religion or class to it or to make false accusations. In this environment of uncertain and brutal competition, cooperation should be the leading force in global politics instead of confrontation. Returning Afghan refugees to their homes with dignity should also be an integral part of peace talks.

In a video message after the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Shah Mehmood said that Pakistan had proposed to set up a Center of Excellence in Islamabad to alleviate poverty. Agreed to establish. All the member states except India agreed on the plans of BRI and C-Pak. The inclination of the seven foreign ministers to one side and the separation of India, however, was taken note of by all.

Seven foreign ministers were on the side of the joint declaration and India objected to one paragraph of China. After much discussion, China’s point of view was accepted and India reluctantly agreed.

In addition, Shah Mehmood met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan wishes to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields to further strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations with Russia.

Shah Mehmood also met his Chinese counterpart Wang Zhi and said that Pakistan was a supporter of the one-China policy and stood by China on issues related to China’s sovereignty and national interest.

Shah Mehmood also met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Genghis Aderbekov and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields.

