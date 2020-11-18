Share files from Android to PC with the new version of Opera

The synchronization between the smartphone and the computer is a functionality that greatly improves our experience with the devices. Taking into account that both devices are tools for daily use, transferring a file from the smartphone to the PC is a daily task. In that sense, the Opera browser has arrived with its new version and the ability to send files from your Android to the computer easily.

This browser is characterized by always bringing very interesting functions that we cannot find in other options. Therefore, it is worth reviewing this new section that promises to make life easier when transferring files.

So you can send files from Android to PC with Opera

Opera brings its version 60 established as a powerful browser and totally different from its closest competitors. We are talking about a program for the PC, with a mobile version that has stood out in previous versions for incorporating utilities such as VPN. Now, it returns renewed and with the possibility of sending files from Android to the computer, establishing a connection through a QR code.

The function has been baptized as Flow and to occupy it, first you will have to install Opera Touch on your Android and Opera 60 on the computer.

When you want to transfer a file from your smartphone to the computer, open Opera Touch and once inside, touch the Opera icon that displays the menu. Among the available options you will see “Flow”, select it and a QR code will appear immediately that you will have to scan with your Android to establish communication.

This will enable a section similar to a chat box where you can start depositing all the files you want to share. Then, you will be able to see them in the Opera browser on the PC, with the possibility of downloading them. Thus, you will be able to send files through Opera, from your smartphone to the computer in a matter of seconds.

To get Opera Touch, follow this link.

To get Opera 60, follow this link.

