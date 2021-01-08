ShareChat, the Indian social network in which everyone wants to invest

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ShareChat is a social network that succeeds in India and that has attracted the attention of the main western social networks, which have rushed to enter their shareholding. Twitter did so in 2019 and in recent days it has been Google and Snapchat that have acquired shares in this app. Microsoft is also considering investing in it. What’s so special about it?

ShareChat was the fastest growing social app in India in 2020

It is an app that allows you to communicate with friends, share jokes, send songs and GIF files, share videos and receive news instantly from selected sources of information. It also allows you to create music videos in the style of TikTok (an application that is not available in India).

It is a very popular application in the country, which is the second largest Internet market in the world in terms of number of users, which explains the interest of large online companies to have a presence there (or the fact that many times the new functionalities of social networks are launched -or tested- first in India).

Only China has a larger market of potential Internet users, but Chinese government censorship limits access to international conglomerates in the ecosystem of applications and websites allowed in the country. For this reason, the large social networks focus on the Indian market … and in it, nowadays, ShareChat is one of the main trends among users of all ages.

One of the particularities of the application is that it can be used in 15 of the official languages ​​and dialects of India: Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, and Haryanavi. It has different keyboards adapted to the spelling of each of these languages ​​that can be used interchangeably. This facilitates communication between people from different parts of India, a very linguistically diverse country.

In addition to being able to make new friends and be in contact with them with all kinds of audiovisual elements, another of the functionalities that are most used in India of ShareChat is the album of videos of Tamil, Bollywood, Bengali movies … and a service of information that provides the latest news from the country’s powerful film industries.

But in addition, ShareChat also allows users upload your own music videos, teach online or seek the rise to fame with a certain skill. In addition, it works as a thematic search engine in which you can find everything from tips to prepare a job interview, the daily horoscope or the best love phrases to send to your loved one, as well as religious services or the possibility of selling and exchanging objects .

In short, it is configured as a kind of digital “all in one”, in which the user is intended to find everything he needs online, without having to go to other search engines or services on the Internet.

.