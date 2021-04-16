Shared Spotify, the way to create playlists with the music you share with your friends

- Advertisement -

Although the musical tastes of the people around us can be very different, surely there are some points in common. Especially if it is a group of friends, where it is quite possible that some favorite songs are repeated. Based on this, we want to present you a service that will allow you to create playlists with the music that you have in common with your friends.

Its name is Shared Spotify and through a few very simple steps, you will be able to create playlists that will please your entire group of friends.

Playlists with music in common between friends

When we plan a meeting with friends, the music that we will enjoy is a fundamental part of the evening. Sometimes it can be very easy to create the playlist, if the whole group shares the same taste in music. However, the mission can get complicated if tastes are different, making it more difficult for everyone to be pleased with the meeting’s soundtrack.

The good news is that we can count on Shared Spotify to cover this need in the simplest and most effective way. The mechanism offered by this service is based on gathering all the attendees in a virtual room where Spotify accounts will be analyzed to take the songs in common with your friends and generate the playlists.

It should be noted that the service is completely free and all you have to do is grant the permissions to your Spotify account. Once you have done this, share the link of the session with all your friends. When everyone is inside, then activate the process of analysis and generation of playlists with the music in common between your friends.

In this way, when they are in the meeting, the list with songs that everyone likes will be played.

To try Shared Spotify, follow this link.

.