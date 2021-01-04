ShareKaro allows you to transfer files from Android without internet

- Advertisement -

Transferring files is a daily task nowadays and with dozens of alternatives to be carried out. However, there are different mechanisms to achieve them, some require an internet connection, while others have the requirement to connect the devices to the same network. The idea of ​​having these possibilities is to depend as little as possible on the web connection and therefore we will present you an excellent alternative.

Its name is ShareKaro and its function is to transfer files from the smartphone without the need for an internet connection.

So you can transfer files offline from your Android

Transferring files without an internet connection is a very interesting feature, which opens up the possibility of sharing data in any circumstance. Although the most popular connection without internet is Bluetooth, at the moment, the WiFi network is also being used a lot. This is the main requirement to transfer files from ShareKaro, also saving us the use of cables.

Through this application you will have the ability to share files of any size and type. This means that you are able to send photos, videos, music, documents and even applications through its interface. In addition, the app has high transfer speeds, making the process really fast.

As we mentioned earlier, the main requirement to transfer files from ShareKaro is to connect the devices to the same network. Once this step is ready, the rest will be to scan the QR code of the other device to establish communication and that’s it. Once the devices are paired, you can send files of any size to the target device and receive them in a matter of seconds.

It is an excellent alternative for devices that do not have options such as Xiaomi ShareMe. Its way of using it is simple, fast and in addition, the application is completely free. If you want to have a mechanism to transfer files easily and without the need for internet, do not hesitate to try it.

For get It, follow this link.

.