Sharing with Nearby adds visibility to everyone and sends to multiple people at the same time

We learned about these news when they were not yet accessible and now Google is already starting to activate them for some users: Nearby Share adds postings to groups and visibility for everyone.

Sharing with Nearby, or Nearby Share, is something like the Android AirDrop: a standard way to send files between nearby Android phones using technologies such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi Direct. Up to now, you could only send files to one person at a time and be visible to your contacts.

Full visibility and sending to groups

Nearby Share is a file sharing system that depends on Google Services and is integrated into the Android share menu. The main advantage over other similar applications is that it is more universal, since most Android phones have Google services installed and, therefore, support Share with Nearby.

Precisely with a new version of Google Services, version 21.15.12, two news begin to arrive that we met a month ago: visibility for everyone and being able to send files to several people at the same time.

The visibility for everyone seems to be about to be activated for all users, as it is temporarily displayed in Nearby settings before disappearing. It will be a way to leave Share with Nearby open to everyone, even the terminals that do not belong to your contacts. You will have two ways to configure it: visible to everyone for a limited time and visible to everyone forever.

On the other hand, Share with Nearby is also activating the send to up to four devices at the same time, which can be carried out from the same session, without having to open the share menu four times. The operation is very simple: after touching the first device to send the file, you can touch three more and the transfer will begin with each of them.

These news have begun to be activated to users with the latest version of Google Services, although it is a configuration from the server side, so having the latest version does not guarantee access to the news.

