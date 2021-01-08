Entertainment

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s romantic vacations in Hawaii, Dua Lipa’s in Mexico: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
0
0
5jsqyvgyijgy7omzxf4zckj4xe.jpg
5jsqyvgyijgy7omzxf4zckj4xe.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Family trip. Natalie Portman took her daughter Amalia Millepied, almost four years old, out for ice cream in the center of Sydney, Australia. The actress tried to go unnoticed by wearing sunglasses and a hat, in addition to the mask
Rosario Dawson posed for the promotion of a cream in a Newark park, in New Jersey
Romantic vacation. Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, continue to enjoy the paradisiacal beaches of Tulum, where they traveled to rest and enjoy a few days off. The couple sunbathed and cooled off in the sea. Also, he met a group of friends Romantic vacation. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess chose the beaches of Hawaii to enjoy their vacations. There they were seen very passionate in the sea and having a good time. In 2020, the actor separated from Megan Fox and later gave love a new opportunity by betting on his relationship with the dancer with whom he enjoys these days
The family outing for Jude Law, his wife, Phillipa Coan, and their sixth child. The couple enjoyed a walk with their baby - who was in his stroller - through the streets of London, while complying with the isolation that prevails in England due to the coronavirus pandemic Heidi Klum and her children traveled from Los Angeles to Germany, where she resumed filming "Next Topmodel." The model was also accompanied by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his brother. The whole family wore masks while traveling through the airport Keanu Reeves enjoyed his day off during the filming of "Matrix 4" and enjoyed the beaches of Malibu, in Los Angeles, California. The 56-year-old actor took advantage of the high temperatures to cool off in the sea Family trip. Rose Leslie and Kit Harington went for a walk with their dog and took the opportunity to do some shopping. The actress is pregnant, expecting her first child with the also actor Eiza Gonzalez stopped for a coffee while strolling the streets of Los Angeles. The actress wore a casual look and surprised by wearing a mask with the inscription "vote" that was used in the last presidential elections in the United States (Photos: Grosby Group)

KEEP READING

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

“How much are we talking about?”: Galilea Montijo said that he already bid to acquire the house where “Roma” was filmed

Brian Adam - 0
Galilea Montijo again gave something to talk about, as is usual as she is one of the most controversial conductors due to her...
Read more
Entertainment

“I like very tall men”: Jeffree Star responded to the versions that link him to Kanye West

Brian Adam - 0
After this Tuesday, January 5 be made known Kim Kardashian's alleged decision to separate from her husband Kanye West, another rumor gave something to...
Read more
Entertainment

Federica Quijano de Kabah underwent emergency surgery

Brian Adam - 0
Group singer Kabah, Federica Quijano, She had to be operated on due to health problems, as reported by the actress through her social...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©