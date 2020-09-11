Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense4, Sense4 Plus and Sense5: Sharp launches new 5G mid-range phones with high refresh rates

Sharp has just introduced four new mobiles, two of them with a 4G connection and another two with a 5G connection. These are the Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sharp Sense4, Sharp Sense4 Plus and Sharp Sense5G, devices that are relatively similar at the design level but with key differences internally.
We are therefore going to review the characteristics and technical specifications of these new four mobiles from the Japanese Sharp, since some of them have very interesting peculiarities.
Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense 4, Sense 4 Plus and Sense 5 data sheet
Sharp Sense5G basic
Sharp Sense4
Sharp Sense4 Plus
Sharp Sense5
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
161 x 75 x 9.0 mm
148 x 71 x 8.9 mm
166 x 78 x 8.8 mm
148 x 71 x 8.9 mm
SCREEN
6.4 inches
5.8 inches
6.7 inch
5.8 inches
PROCESSOR
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
RAM
6 or 8 GB
4GB
8 GB
4GB
INTERNAL MEMORY
64 or 128 GB
64 GB
128 GB
64 GB
BATTERY
4050 mAh
4570 mAh
4120 mAh
4570 mAh
SOFTWARE
Android 10
Android 10
Android 10
Android 10
REAR CAMERA
48 MP
12 MP
48 MP
12 MP
FRONT CAMERA
16 MP
8 MP
8 MP
8 MP
PRICE
Undetermined
Undetermined
Undetermined
Undetermined
Long live Qualcomm processors
All Sharp models mount Qualcomm processors. The big surprise is the Sharp Sense5, a model that debuts the Snapdragon 690 5G, Qualcomm’s 5G platform for the mid-range, a step below the Snapdragon 765G. Although the name is misleading, the Sense 5G Basic is the most powerful model, with Qualcomm’s 765G, OLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate.
This model also incorporates a telephoto lens, a whole Rare avis in these times. Except for the Sense4, the rest also mount telephoto lenses, although each one has different sensors, between 12 and 48 megapixels. At the battery level, however, it is worse, with 4050mAh compared to 4570mAh of the Sense4 and Sense5 models.
The memory sections also differ, with up to 8 GB of RAM in the case of the Sharp Sense5G Basic and the Sense4 Plus, while the other two models have 4 GB of RAM. The internal memory, equally, with 128 GB in the Sense5G Basic and Sense4 models and 64 GB in the other two models. There are also differences in panel technologies, some with IZGO, the most powerful model with OLED and others with standard IPS.
Versions and price of the new Sharp
For the moment there are no official prices for new Sharp mobiles, as well as there is no news about his possible arrival in Europe. We will keep this article updated to know the prices and whether or not they reach our territory.
Via | Sharp