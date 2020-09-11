Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense4, Sense4 Plus and Sense5: Sharp launches new 5G mid-range phones with high refresh rates

Sharp has just introduced four new mobiles, two of them with a 4G connection and another two with a 5G connection. These are the Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sharp Sense4, Sharp Sense4 Plus and Sharp Sense5G, devices that are relatively similar at the design level but with key differences internally.

We are therefore going to review the characteristics and technical specifications of these new four mobiles from the Japanese Sharp, since some of them have very interesting peculiarities.

Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense 4, Sense 4 Plus and Sense 5 data sheet

Sharp Sense5G basic Sharp Sense4 Sharp Sense4 Plus Sharp Sense5 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161 x 75 x 9.0 mm

182 g 148 x 71 x 8.9 mm

176 g 166 x 78 x 8.8 mm

198 g 148 x 71 x 8.9 mm

Undetermined weight SCREEN 6.4 inches

OLED

120Hz

FHD + 5.8 inches

LEFT

FHD + 6.7 inch

90Hz

IPS

FHD + 5.8 inches

LEFT

FHD + PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G RAM 6 or 8 GB 4GB 8 GB 4GB INTERNAL MEMORY 64 or 128 GB 64 GB 128 GB 64 GB BATTERY 4050 mAh 4570 mAh 4120 mAh 4570 mAh SOFTWARE Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 REAR CAMERA 48 MP

13 MP UGA

8 MP telephoto 12 MP

12 MP UGA

8 MP telephoto 48 MP

5 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP depth 12 MP

12 MP UGA

8 MP telephoto FRONT CAMERA 16 MP 8 MP 8 MP

2 MP depth 8 MP PRICE Undetermined Undetermined Undetermined Undetermined

Long live Qualcomm processors

All Sharp models mount Qualcomm processors. The big surprise is the Sharp Sense5, a model that debuts the Snapdragon 690 5G, Qualcomm’s 5G platform for the mid-range, a step below the Snapdragon 765G. Although the name is misleading, the Sense 5G Basic is the most powerful model, with Qualcomm’s 765G, OLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is the new proposal of the American company to try to offer 5G at a more affordable price than the 765G

This model also incorporates a telephoto lens, a whole Rare avis in these times. Except for the Sense4, the rest also mount telephoto lenses, although each one has different sensors, between 12 and 48 megapixels. At the battery level, however, it is worse, with 4050mAh compared to 4570mAh of the Sense4 and Sense5 models.

The memory sections also differ, with up to 8 GB of RAM in the case of the Sharp Sense5G Basic and the Sense4 Plus, while the other two models have 4 GB of RAM. The internal memory, equally, with 128 GB in the Sense5G Basic and Sense4 models and 64 GB in the other two models. There are also differences in panel technologies, some with IZGO, the most powerful model with OLED and others with standard IPS.

Versions and price of the new Sharp

For the moment there are no official prices for new Sharp mobiles, as well as there is no news about his possible arrival in Europe. We will keep this article updated to know the prices and whether or not they reach our territory.

Via | Sharp