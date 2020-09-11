MobileAndroidTech News

By Brian Adam


Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense4, Sense4 Plus and Sense5: Sharp launches new 5G mid-range phones with high refresh rates

Sharp has just introduced four new mobiles, two of them with a 4G connection and another two with a 5G connection. These are the Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sharp Sense4, Sharp Sense4 Plus and Sharp Sense5G, devices that are relatively similar at the design level but with key differences internally.

We are therefore going to review the characteristics and technical specifications of these new four mobiles from the Japanese Sharp, since some of them have very interesting peculiarities.

Sharp Sense5G Basic, Sense 4, Sense 4 Plus and Sense 5 data sheet

Sharp Sense5G basic

Sharp Sense4

Sharp Sense4 Plus

Sharp Sense5

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

161 x 75 x 9.0 mm
182 g

148 x 71 x 8.9 mm
176 g

166 x 78 x 8.8 mm
198 g

148 x 71 x 8.9 mm
Undetermined weight

SCREEN

6.4 inches
OLED
120Hz
FHD +

5.8 inches
LEFT
FHD +

6.7 inch
90Hz
IPS
FHD +

5.8 inches
LEFT
FHD +

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G

RAM

6 or 8 GB

4GB

8 GB

4GB

INTERNAL MEMORY

64 or 128 GB

64 GB

128 GB

64 GB

BATTERY

4050 mAh

4570 mAh

4120 mAh

4570 mAh

SOFTWARE

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

REAR CAMERA

48 MP
13 MP UGA
8 MP telephoto

12 MP
12 MP UGA
8 MP telephoto

48 MP
5 MP UGA
2 MP macro
2 MP depth

12 MP
12 MP UGA
8 MP telephoto

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

8 MP

8 MP
2 MP depth

8 MP

PRICE

Undetermined

Undetermined

Undetermined

Undetermined

Long live Qualcomm processors

Here

All Sharp models mount Qualcomm processors. The big surprise is the Sharp Sense5, a model that debuts the Snapdragon 690 5G, Qualcomm’s 5G platform for the mid-range, a step below the Snapdragon 765G. Although the name is misleading, the Sense 5G Basic is the most powerful model, with Qualcomm’s 765G, OLED screen and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is the new proposal of the American company to try to offer 5G at a more affordable price than the 765G

This model also incorporates a telephoto lens, a whole Rare avis in these times. Except for the Sense4, the rest also mount telephoto lenses, although each one has different sensors, between 12 and 48 megapixels. At the battery level, however, it is worse, with 4050mAh compared to 4570mAh of the Sense4 and Sense5 models.

The memory sections also differ, with up to 8 GB of RAM in the case of the Sharp Sense5G Basic and the Sense4 Plus, while the other two models have 4 GB of RAM. The internal memory, equally, with 128 GB in the Sense5G Basic and Sense4 models and 64 GB in the other two models. There are also differences in panel technologies, some with IZGO, the most powerful model with OLED and others with standard IPS.

Versions and price of the new Sharp

For the moment there are no official prices for new Sharp mobiles, as well as there is no news about his possible arrival in Europe. We will keep this article updated to know the prices and whether or not they reach our territory.

Via | Sharp

