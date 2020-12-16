Tech News

Shazam compatible with the computer, in these browsers you can recognize any song

By Brian Adam
Shazam compatible with the computer, in these browsers you can recognize any song
Shazam Compatible With The Computer, In These Browsers You Can

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Shazam belongs to that small number of apps that you have surely used at some time. You are in a shopping center, you listen to a song on the loudspeakers that you love but never remember its name and you take out your mobile (turning it up where you think the mike is, in a position to catch flies) hoping to see if you see a name and an artist on the screen.

Shazam in continuous update

In the case of Apple and iOS, they updated the Shazam app for iOS with a revamped interface, modernizing the design and adapting it to the line of the Apple Music user interface. Upon launching the application, the screen is dwarfed by the central button “Press for Shazam” with access to the recently identified music that is displayed by swiping up.

Now Apple has also decided to add this great feature of identifying songs via web browser for the first time. It is currently available in beta on Shazam.com.

Shazam web version Shazam

As early as last month, the company announced that Shazam was hosting more than 200 million monthly active users in your iOS and Android apps. Recall that Apple in its musical strategic plan decided to acquire Shazam in 2017 as it did with Beats Music.

The new user interface from Shazam makes the app feel friendlier to the latest iOS design trends, though it still features some cross-platform interface quirks like a vertical three-point button, something that has more to do with Android’s design line.

The main task of identifying songs is to be fully prioritized in its interface, with access to previously “Shazamed” tracks found in a drop-down drawer at the bottom of the screen. Additionally, the update also increases the reliability of syncing Shazam tracks to Apple Music or Spotify.

Now available in your favorite browser

As we mentioned before, the identification of Shazam songs on the web for the first time, is now available on Shazam.com. Users can perform song recognition through their favorite web browser. The feature is in beta testing but is fully functional. Supported browsers include Safari, Chrome, and Firefox on macOS and Chrome OS.

