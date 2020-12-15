Tech News

Shazam launches its web version and here we show you how it works

When a song that we do not know is playing and we want to obtain its data, the legendary Shazam will always come to mind. This tool capable of recognizing songs just by capturing a fragment through the smartphone is an institution in this type of task. However, in 2017 it was acquired by Apple and right now, Shazam is launching its web version.

In this way, through the application page, users will also be able to recognize music by occupying the computer’s microphone.

Shazam Web, recognize songs from the computer

Among the novelties that Apple has brought to the application after 3 years of its acquisition, there is a refreshing of its appearance on iOS. So the company is paying attention to this service, which also seems to want to link to Apple Music. In the future, this will allow the streaming music service to find songs through the Shazam engine. But another very attractive point of Apple’s moves on the service is the beta version of Shazam Web.

Through this new option, you will have the possibility to recognize the music you want using the computer microphone.

However, as the interface was renewed in the application for iOS, the functionality of Shazam Web for now is limited to browsers for Mac. This means that, if you use Chrome, Firefox or Safari on Windows, for at the moment you will not be able to use this version of the service. For those who have the compatible operating system, it will only be a matter of entering the web, clicking the Shazam icon and granting the microphone permissions.

So far no information regarding when this function will be enabled for Windows is handled. Despite this, the Shazam service seems to bring many surprises in the near future, taking into account the changes applied to its app for iOS.

To go to the Shazam website, follow this link.

To get the app on iOS, follow this link.

