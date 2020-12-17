Shazam launches web version and renews the iOS app

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Shazam, the app that allows you to identify or discover new music and that Apple bought in 2018 has launched a series of novelties that include a complete redesign of its iOS app -which now incorporates some functionalities similar to that of Android- and also other novelties such as he launch a web version.

Shazam improves its appearance and adds notifications of lost Shazams, global trend graph and improvements in the synchronization process with Spotify and Apple Music

From now on you can search for songs that are playing to identify their author or the name of the song also from the web. Shazam.com is available now, although it is currently only in beta and is available for Safari, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox web browsers for MacOS and Chrome OS operating systems. For now, Windows users will have to wait.

Along with this important novelty, Shazam has also given a major facelift to its application for the iOS operating system. The new version 14.2 of the app allows you to enjoy a new design and completely renewed appearance, reminiscent of the Apple Music user interface, also recently updated.

As a result of the changes, now Shazam’s initial screen will have the app logo in the middle, constituting like a large button that can be pressed to discover the music that sounds in the environment or even in the headphones. On the other hand, at the bottom of the screen they will see the recently identified songs. You just have to slide the tab up to know them.

Another improvement that the Shazam app incorporates is that it will send a message when it finds a song that the user had tried to locate in the past but had not been identified due to, for example, lack of Internet connection.

Shazam has also added a list to its app where you can listen to the global trends of the moment, with the main 200 songs that are heard the most, classified by countries and cities in the world. At the moment, it has not released a compilation with the most listened to songs in 2020, as Spotify has done, for example, in a personalized way with the 2020 summary of the most listened to for each user. YouTube Music has also emailed its users with statistics of the most listened to … so it would not be strange that Shazam did something similar. We recently met, for example, the 10 most wanted songs in history in Shazam.

.