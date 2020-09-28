Tech NewsApps

Shazam now allows you to play recognized songs on YouTube Music

By Brian Adam
0
1
Shazam now allows you to play recognized songs on YouTube Music
Shazam Now Allows You To Play Recognized Songs On Youtube

Must Read

Apps

Shazam now allows you to play recognized songs on YouTube Music

Brian Adam - 0
Shazam has been updated to include YouTube Music, Google's music service, among the third-party applications that integrate. Following Apple's purchase of...
Read more
WhatsApp

WhatsApp: how to put different tones to the notifications of a contact or group

Brian Adam - 0
Not all WhatsApp conversations are equally important. Some of you will want to hear about new messages as soon as they...
Read more
Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a true ‘top of the range’, but very uncomfortable to hold

Brian Adam - 0
We are a little less than fifteen days away from knowing what the new iPhone 12 that Apple is preparing will be like,...
Read more
Apps

We tested Genshin Impact: a spectacular game candidate for best RPG of the year

Brian Adam - 0
The long-awaited Genshin Impact is now available on iOS and Android, so we couldn't help but try it to give you our...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Shazam now allows you to play recognized songs on YouTube Music

Shazam has been updated to include YouTube Music, Google’s music service, among the third-party applications that integrate. Following Apple’s purchase of Shazam, the app typically invites the user to open Apple Music as soon as Shazam recognizes the song, although it also had integration with third-party services such as Spotify and Google Play Music.

Google Play Music has evolved to YouTube Music, although Shazam did not yet integrate the reproduction of the recognized contents in this application. Now the app is already compatible with the Google music service, so we can open YouTube Music from Shazam to play the songs it has recognized.

YouTube Music is now integrated into Shazam

Image 2020 09 28 15 49 51

When we open the Shazam application and recognize a song, a menu opens that allows us to play the song. We have a big banner at the bottom to open the song with Apple Music, but if we click on the three points, a menu opens that allows us to play this song with third-party applications.

Until now it could be played through Spotify, but there was no direct integration with YouTube Music. Now, just click on that service to open the song and let’s go directly from Shazam to this app.

The novelty has already arrived in Spain, so make sure you have the application updated, both Shazam and YouTube Music, to avoid incompatibilities. This is a simple novelty, but relevant for all users of Google’s music streaming service.

Via | 9to5Google

Related Articles

Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be a true ‘top of the range’, but very uncomfortable to hold

Brian Adam - 0
We are a little less than fifteen days away from knowing what the new iPhone 12 that Apple is preparing will be like,...
Read more
Apps

We tested Genshin Impact: a spectacular game candidate for best RPG of the year

Brian Adam - 0
The long-awaited Genshin Impact is now available on iOS and Android, so we couldn't help but try it to give you our...
Read more
Android

OPPO A33: 90 Hz screen and great battery for less than 200 euros to change

Brian Adam - 0
In August we knew the OPPO A53 (from 2020) and now it is the turn of a slightly more modest and, therefore,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©