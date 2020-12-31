“She arrived sick and did not notify”: Luz Elena González blamed a service employee for infecting her with COVID-19

- Advertisement -

A few days after the end of 2020 and in the middle of her vacation in Acapulco, Guerrero, the actress and host, Luz Elena González, revealed the ordeal she has suffered since she fell ill with COVID-19 six days ago, when it was infected by a person who works at home.

Looking tired and having trouble breathing, the former beauty pageant contestant recounted how she lives her isolation, since neither her children or husband are infected.

González stressed that he has suffered the symptoms of the disease, but so far his oxygenation is fine and he tries to revive his spirits, because sadness has hit him since he began his confinement that must end in eight days.

“One of the people from the service arrived sick and did not report that she was feeling bad, after two days we realized it and unfortunately on those days she infected two other people from the house staff and they infected me and my in-laws”He said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“Due to a person’s carelessness, lack of awareness to notify at work … unfortunately it infected several people because it made a horrible contagion chain”He explained while resting in his bedroom.

The famous Mexican explained that she has had all the symptoms, except fever, so she will continue with the necessary care to fully recover her health.

“I’m already going on the sixth day, I haven’t felt good at all. It touched me a little hard, I have had all the symptoms except temperature: I lost my smell, my taste; I sweated a lot, my clothes were wet with so much sweat; the body pain is horrible, it is super strong, I have never felt something like how strong that pain is, three days, two and a half whole nights that I couldn’t sleep from the pain. Trying to rest, ”he said.

In his case, he mentioned, the illness started with a respiratory tract infection, so he is taking a special antibiotic.

“I started with a respiratory infection, I started to have a lot of cough, mucus and that mucus started to get infected, so the doctor said it was a sign of infection and many people get it. I have to take care of myself a lot, I still have a mild headache … I’m drinking a lot of water because this bug dehydrates”, He described.

Luz Elena confessed that since she got sick “they have been very heavy days” and on his state of health “it has not gone very well, I have not had a good time.”

He took the opportunity to talk about the “irresponsibility” of people not wearing face masks or leaving their homes already sick.

“They don’t care, they go out and it’s worth a damn for them and the parents allow it. I understand that there are many people who have been cured and many who get ahead, but many others do not … An employee came to my house, she brought me the virus with all the unconsciousness in the world, but she was also infected by someone on the street who did not care”, He said, asking for awareness of the way in which the virus that emerged in China is transmitted a little over a year ago.

As in all sectors of society, Mexican entertainment was not exempt from becoming ill and thus we knew very serious cases such as that of Cecilia Romo, Raymundo Capetillo, Óscar Chávez, Yoshio and Armando Manzanero, who died after being infected and suffering different complications derived from the coronavirus.

Other celebrities also fell ill but had better luck facing the coronavirus. Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Itatí Cantoral, Consuelo Duval, Omar Chaparro, among others, related their experiences when contracting the dreaded virus.

But it was Toño Mauri who has suffered the most and is that the actor was subjected to a double lung transplant due to the consequences of the condition in his body.

