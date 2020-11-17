Latest news

'She comes across a bit Gaeilgeoir' – a 'very strong' Irish speaker 's taste for the Galway 2020 advert

By Brian Adam
'She comes across a bit Gaeilgeoir' - a 'very strong' Irish speaker 's taste for the Galway 2020 advert
It has come to light that the Galway 2020 festival was not happy with RTÉ’s announcements featuring fluent Irish speakers.

'She comes across a bit Gaeilgeoir' - a 'very strong' Irish speaker 's taste for the Galway 2020 advert

Galway 2020 called for the taste of the Irish speaker not to be heard in the English version of an advertisement being put together to promote the cultural festival.

One of the Galway 2020 officials said that the person’s English accent was “a bit Gaeilgeoir” and that they would prefer a more neutral taste.

The incident occurred in January of this year according to a report in the Connacht Tribune when RTÉ, the national media partner for Galway 2020, was preparing an advertisement for the festival.

RTÉ brand and marketing manager Maria Buckley told Galway 2020 communications officer Fintan Maher at the time that she had found a woman to voice the announcement.

I think she would work great. . . and she’s an Irish speaker, ”said Buckley.

In his reply, Maher said that the taste of the Irishman could be heard in the English version.

“We do like her voice but could she go more neutral accent for the English version – comes across a bit Gaeilgeoir, which is perfect for the Fleadh,” he said, referring to announcements made by RTÉ for Fleadh Cheoil of Ireland.

Buckley accepted the instruction and said a more neutral dialect would be used.

In other correspondence, Maher was not happy with a radio advertisement made by a native Irish speaker.

“We don’t like the voice of the guy – it sounds dour,” Maher told RTÉ’s head of corporate communications, Joe Hoban. “He could do a more upbeat (voice),” Maher asked.

Hoban was disappointed that Galway 2020 was not happy with the version recorded.

“TG4 sourced us a west of Ireland actor with a Gaeilge blas to record it, and we felt he had nailed it.”

Maher said that they liked the pronunciation of Irish but that the tone and pace of the speech was too slow.

Tuairisc.ie has requested a statement on this matter from Galway 2020.

Galway 2020 has been controversial since the city was chosen as one of Europe’s capitals of culture four years ago but the Covid-19 pandemic has severely hampered events planned for the year.

The language was one of the main themes of the festival and it was stated that special emphasis would be placed on the Irish language in recognition of Galway ‘s status as the only bilingual city in Ireland.

The decision taken during the summer to make Oifigeach Gaeilge Gaillimh 2020 redundant with sixteen others was criticized as part of the cuts implemented by the organization as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

