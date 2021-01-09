“She left Sergio and we never heard from her again”: Arianna remembered the last time she saw Marcela Basteri, Luis Miguel’s mother

- Advertisement -

The mystery about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel, it is still in force despite the fact that it happened more than 30 years ago. Now was Arianna, Mexican singer very close to the family of “El Sol”, who recalled what happened the last time he saw her.

The actress and singer was in charge of accompanying Luisito Rey at the beginning of his career in Mexico, where the charisma and talent of Luis Miguel finally stood out.

Arianna commented in an interview with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda how it was his relationship with the famous interpreter’s family when they arrived in the country, time in which he was able to relate not only with the Spanish singer, but also with Marcela Basteri.

Maricarmen Alvarado Ayub, Arianna’s real name, met with Luisito Rey at the beginning of their careers and together they recorded two successful duets with which Luis Miguel’s father made his way in Mexico.

“Emmy Capitol brings him to rebuild his career and they assign me to sing with him. I sing with him two songs: And I love you so much and I shouldn’t have let you go”, related the famous woman born in Mérida, Yucatán.

The singer also mentioned some details of Luis Miguel’s childhood and his coexistence with Marcela Basteri herself.

From childhood “El Sol” showed his aptitudes and even corrected his father’s interpretations.

When talking about Luis Miguel’s mother, Arianna made a shocking confession: “I lived with her until she disappeared. Until one day she left Sergio at the record company and we never heard from her again ”.

There was a lot of speculation about the absence, but they never believed it “Because she was a very good mother.”

“She was a very loving mother and it did not coincide to put her as the bad guy in the story, but rather the opposite, as the victim of circumstances. Later we noticed that if she had been alive, she would have been with her children ”, projection.

Arianna mentioned that she lived with Luis Miguel’s family for more than five years, during which time she noticed the bad mood of the father of “El Sol”.

“He had a very bad temper, nobody can deny it. He had a very strong character, cNot my friend because it was obviously not the case. We lived together a lot because they were lunches, dinners, they were birthdays … at 18 he (Luis Miguel) went to Los Angeles emancipated because Luis (Rey) managed the race until he was fed up ”, he revealed.

“He was rigid with him (” The Sun “). We were in the meetings and he was the one with the singing voice and the one who came to do the race again, and he suddenly realized that the one who steals the screen is Luis Miguel and we see the change in Luis ”, he commented.

Arianna highlighted that she learned of several adverse situations for Luis Miguel’s father and how her mood began to deteriorate as her son’s career grew.

The famous Mexican described Luisito Rey as “A strict father and because he is becoming a bitter man” and “a man who was frustrated, a man who sought other types of companies.”

The life and disappearance of Marcela Basteri has always been a mystery that seeks a solution. Since she stopped being seen more than two decades ago, different rumors have arisen about whether she is hidden somewhere in Latin America or was murdered, either version has always been present and it seems that the truth will not be known despite time.

