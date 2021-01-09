She started dancing to escape the sadness and ended up in the Guinness records: what happened to the life of Paddy Jones, the British grandmother who went through the Dancing

- Advertisement -

In 2010, Marcelo tinelli surprised his audience with an unprecedented addition to the Dancing for a Dream. Those were times when foreign stars came to give reality another color. However, the incorporation of Sarah Paddy Jones for the sixth edition of the dance contest he broke all the molds. Far from the usual members, one night, with his classic tone, the driver introduced the woman, who was 76 years old at the time.

Paddy quickly entered the hearts of viewers for her simplicity: she was adopted as the grandmother of the town. When it came time to show his qualities on the track, he surprised more than one with his movements and agility. It had the peculiarity of lighting up when listening to a melody. Those slow and tired steps with which he entered the studio disappeared as soon as they put music on it. Erect, always with a smile, her skeleton began to move to the beat of the song that was playing in the study.

A month and a half later it was eliminated, and in a short time the trail was lost. However, Sarah continued touring the tracks around the world hand in hand with her partner, the Argentine dancer Nicolas Espinoza.

In 2014 he auditioned and entered Britain’s Got Talent. Although it is a show, the production takes the job of bringing in people who have a notion, that’s why they go through a kind of casting. Thus, one of the most important media dance competitions on world television made her a place.

Curiosity occurred the first day. The jury looked incredulous as she made her way onto the court. What happened on British television was happening everywhere. Nobody gave him credit, especially for his fragile appearance, but that feeling was put aside with just a few movements. The image that is repeated is that of everyone with their mouths open. He reached the final, but failed to keep the crown.

A year later he joined the same reality show, but in its French version. Later came to The anthill, successful Spanish television program. It was part of what was called a “social experiment,” with which Paddy sought to demonstrate that age is just a mental issue. “Those who grow old are fears,” he said in your presentation.

The beggining

Sarah was born on July 1, 1934 in Stourbridge, England. At two and a half years her parents took her to study classical dance. When he was 15 he was incorporating other disciplines. At 22, when he got married, he decided to abandon his passion. Years passed. When her husband retired they went to live in Gandia, a municipality in Valencia, Spain. Two years, in 2003, DavidPaddy’s great love died of leukemia. And she went into a great depression.

Seeking to be able to get out of the emotional well in which she found herself, she decided to join a dance school with the intention of returning to what made her happy in her childhood and adolescence. Now, he was just 70 years old. To add knowledge, he wrote down in flamenco, a rhythm that he discovered when he had moved to Spanish territory, but had never danced. His teacher was Nicolás, who immediately discovered his talent and suggested that he take acrobatic salsa classes; I saw qualities in him. It was a risky discipline for his age, but not impossible for his warrior spirit.

The connection was such that Espinoza was not only her teacher in the early years, but they still maintain a friendship relationship. He even closed the bar he had and moved to Gandia to be close to her. There they began the great adventure of traveling the Old Continent through dance under the name of They are from the timpani. In addition to participating in the contests in which she was called, Paddy took time to teach salsa classes to teenagers.

From day one, even when she was not famous, her intention was always to show those around her the positive qualities of dance. “I feel happy when they tell me that I am an inspiration to the youngest. Dancing is my passion: thanks to dancing I stay fit and in good health ”.

She owns a record Guinness– The oldest acrobatic salsa dancer in the world. A recognition that allows you to enjoy but also continue to grow. Because his work does not stop and, as time passes, he takes that brand further and further. On some occasion, when they asked him how long he would dance, he replied that he will do so until the end of his days: “It is my engine, what makes me live. Dancing is very good for me and I will do it until my body allows it ”.

A life in motion

Paddy Jones continues to captivate from the stage and showing that he is in full swing, going through his best moment. Dedicated and more committed. Six months ago turned 86 and, far from slowing down, continues to dance, showing the world her unmistakable totally white hair that denotes her longevity, her small body and that warm look that accompanies a lively smile.

During 2019 the couple once again dazzled in the Britian’s Got Talent: The Chapmpions, the dance contest that brought together those who had ever won an edition. Paddy and Nico were climbing and passing stages. And although they reached decisive instances, they failed to keep the title that was played in October of that year. They were among the 10 finalists who danced to enter the three places that financially rewarded the contestants, but they did not make it to the podium.

In January 2020 they reappeared on screen after being invited to be part of the Britian’s got talent. Beyond talent, Sarah became a true role model and sought revenge. The public asks for it and those in charge of the show obey. “People believe that you become an older person and that you have to stay at home watching television, that is the only thing you know how to do. In my house I still keep something of that two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was a proud dancer, ”she commented months ago when they reviewed her life story.

A short time later, with the arrival of COVID-19, the contest was unfinished. Paddy Jones had to steer clear of the slopes to focus on his health. However, because she is not yet ready to lie on an armchair to watch television and watch life go by, she did not stop rehearsing so as not to lose that rhythm that she carries on her skin. This year he will be 87 years old. And it will continue to shine on the slopes. Because ultimately, age is just a number that does not understand passion.

