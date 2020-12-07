Shoppable Video Ads: The Efficiency Lever for Influencers and Social Commerce

A major disadvantage of influencer marketing is that many measures and campaigns cannot be measured or can only be measured over time. That changes suddenly with the shoppable video ads on Instagram. These four reasons speak for the new ad format.

Social shopping has been a trend for years – sometimes the topic is more in the public eye and sometimes less. Now, however, Instagram has ushered in a new phase in influencer marketing.

The reason for this is a new advertising format: the shoppable video ads. They take all social shopping to a new level. The functionality enables both influencers and brands to design their Instagram advertising strategy much more efficiently.

At this point, I would like to tell you why this is so and which four reasons and advantages should be particularly emphasized.

1. Online trading is booming – based on recommendations

The Corona crisis has massively turned the buying behavior of Germans inside out – now it is said more and more often: “Internet shopping instead of shopping”. No wonder. The e-commerce stalls are open 24/7, there is a gigantic selection of products and best of all: the entire buying process is completely virus-free.

According to a Bitkom study, online trading is the preferred shopping channel, especially among the younger generation. 81 percent of 16 to 29 year olds use their smartphones.

The consequence: Especially in this target group, the buying impulse comes less and less from advertising in traditional media, but rather from recommendations from people whom the users trust. These are friends, but also favorite influencers.

2. Instagram becomes a marketplace

Social shopping, i.e. shopping via social media, offers a lot of potential and is possible on many platforms: Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, YouTube or Tiktok – they all offer shopping features.

But Instagram has perfected social commerce. A smart step, because this is where the majority of influencers cavort. They use the channel to send messages for brands from the fields of fashion, fitness, beauty, interior and co. To the wide web world.

What they present on the net attracts the attention of fans. And there are plenty of them on Instagram: Loud Business Insider 65 percent of Gen Z are out and about on this platform every day.

3. Creativity and authenticity come first

To further fuel the desire to buy, Instagram introduced Shoppable Video Ads this year. This allows fans to complete the shopping trip – from inspiration to purchase – seamlessly and with just one click in the app.

Digital product stickers appear next to the videos. Details such as title, price and description are smartly integrated.

This also opens up unimagined worlds for influencers: They can fully devote themselves to storytelling and the creative aspects of their work and no longer have to concentrate on whether every part is optimally illuminated from all sides.

Creativity and authenticity get a boost from shoppable video ads.

So anyone who advertises products from a sportswear manufacturer can concentrate on their workout in the home studio in the video or jog along the Isar in a stylish sportswear and share a few personal stories about their fitness program.

Thanks to shoppable video ads, the days of bold product promotion are over. This completely new approach brings the ambassadors and their clients two tangible advantages: They charge the brand and boost sales.

4. The performance becomes more measurable

The best comes for last: With shoppable video ads, influencer marketing moves into the top league in terms of measurability. Carefully collected customer data make it possible, because all measures are easier to track and follow.

Platforms like Instagram can now finally map the entire chain from customer acquisition to purchase and thus reliably prove the advertising effect.

And: advertisers no longer have to wait until they know which product is performing well with which influencer. You can find out in real time what works and what doesn’t.

After all, sales figures are an incorruptible indicator of performance. Influencer marketing is thus moving to an important strategic discipline in the media mix.

Thanks to the new measurability, the much-quoted bon mot of the former US department store king John Wanamaker should finally come to an end: “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; I just don’t know which one. “