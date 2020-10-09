Latest news

Shortlist for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020 announced

By Brian Adam
Shortlist for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020 announced
Shortlist For Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020 Announced

The award recognizes businesses that promote the Irish language in Galway city

Shortlist for Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020 announced

A bookshop, traditional orchestra and medieval church are among those shortlisted for the Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2020.

This award recognizes businesses that promote the Irish language in Galway city.

The award of the award was postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the shortlist has now been announced with 11 businesses selected to advance to the next stage.

The businesses and organizations shortlisted this year are – Corrib Shopping Center; Charlie Byrne Bookshop; The State of the Greyhounds in Galway; Galmont Hotel & Spa; Hardiman Hotel; The Kings Head; Big O Taxis; Morgan Creative; Galway Pride; Galway Traditional Orchestra; and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church.

The Mayor of Galway City, Councilor Mike Cubbard, will announce the winners live on a program Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan on Galway Bay FM on 5 and 6 November.

The award is organized each year by the organization Gaillimh le Gaeilge, in association with the Galway Advertiser and TG4, and with the support of the Galway Chamber of Commerce.

The Chair of Gaillimh le Gaeilge, Bernadette Mullarkey, congratulated everyone who took part in this year ‘s competition.

“Despite the difficulties faced by businesses and organizations, the encouragement and dedication shown by the Award nominees in recent weeks has been tremendous,” said Mullarkey.

“The bilingual work they do, in terms of the visibility and promotion of the Irish language, contributes greatly to our success as a bilingual city. Congratulations to them and all those on the Shortlist, good luck to them all in the next stage of the judging process! ”

The award nominees are Rónán Ó hÓgartaigh, son of Seosamh Ó hÓgartaigh; Fiona Ní Fhlaithearta, TG4; and Freda Nic Giolla Chatháin, freelance translator and former CEO of Mayo Business; who is on the judging panel this year.

“All the businesses that applied are to be commended. This is a very challenging year for everyone, but especially for businesses that have had to make many changes to reopen the doors, ”said Nic Giolla Chatháin.

In the coming weeks, MOLSCÉAL TG4 will be making a short video about all the shortlisted businesses to highlight their bilingual work.

The award is named in honor of Seosamh Ó hÓgartaigh, founding member and secretary of the Gaillimh le Gaeilge company.

