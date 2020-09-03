Latest news

Shortlists announced for 2020 Communications Awards

By Brian Adam
12 awards will be presented during the awards ceremony which will be held online in October as part of the Oireachtas na Samhna program of virtual events

Shortlists announced for 2020 Communications Awards

Oireachtas na Gaeilge today announced the shortlists for the Oireachtas Communications Awards 2020.

12 awards will be presented during the awards ceremony which will take place online on 28 October as part of the Oireachtas na Samhna program of virtual events.

All the shortlists are below.

It was announced last June that the Oireachtas na Samhna will be canceled for the first time in over 80 years in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One new award will be presented this year to ‘Supplier Broadcaster of the Year’.

The award for most prolific broadcaster sparked much controversy when it was announced last month and language experts expressed differing views on the issue.

Six Gaeltacht broadcasters have been nominated for the new award for most prolific broadcaster, including three Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcasters; Helen Ní Shé, presenter The Southern Life, Damien Ó Dónaill, who broadcasts from the Derrybeg studios in Donegal and Máirín Ní Ghadhra, presenter The week (Raidió na Gaeltachta) and 7Days (TG4).

Helen Ní Shé, presenter of An Saol Ó Dheas

Presented by renowned journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh (RTÉ / TG4), Maolra Mac Donnchadha TG4 News TG4 presenter and sports commentator Brian Tyers are the other three finalists for the award.

‘Film of the Year’ and ‘Program of the Year’ were awarded two separate awards for the first time last year but this section has been re-divided into one category.

Six productions shortlisted for ‘Program / Film of the Year’ – Monster (Echo Limited), Back to Berlin ’89 (RTÉ), Broken heart (Clean Slate TV), Nazi in the Gaeltacht (Macha Media), Adoption: Evanne Ní Chuilinn (Tyrone Productions), and Life Through Irish (Aniar TV).

Four programs broadcast on TG4 have been nominated for this year’s ‘Television Series of the Year’ award, including a Clean Slate TV production The Story of the Joyce Road Community. The other programs named in that section are, I am (Fíbín Smile), The Burren (Phoenix Films), 7Days (RTÉ for TG4) and Treasures of the Schools Collection (Aniar TV).

There are three series broadcast on Raidió na Gaeltachta, Media Women, Wood and Bladhaire among the six programs nominated for this year ‘s’ Radio Series of the Year’ award. Women’s Attitude (Life Radio), Turn to John, (Radio Rí-Rá) and Chapter Musicians (BBC Ulster Radio) the other three series mentioned in that section.

Áine Ní Bhreasláin presents Bladhaire on Raidió na Gaeltachta

Four nominees in the section are Journalist of the Year, Méabh Ní Thuathaláin, journalist with Tuairisc.ie, Seán Mac an tSíthigh and Sorcha Ní Riada from TG4 / RTÉ and Cóilín Ó Neachtain from Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Three Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcasters, Áine Ní Bhreasláin, Máirtín Tom Sheáinín and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, will compete in the ‘Radio Person of the Year’ section as well as Emma Ní Chearúil from Raidió na Life and Caoimhe Ní Chathail from BBC Raidió Uladh.

Shortlisted for ‘Television Person of the Year’ are two teachers Caitríona Ní Chualáin and Fiachra Ó Dubhghaill, presenters of the home school series Cúla4 at School broadcast on TG4 during the intense lockup, Dáithí Ó Sé, who produces the series Turn to David presented on TG4, presenter Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile Gaeltacht 2020 (TG4) and Eoghan McDermott, presenter Junior Eurovision (TG4).

Fiachra Ó Dubhghaill and Caitríona Ní Chualáin presented the school series “Cúla4 ar Scoil”. Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín

The winners in each of the categories will be selected by a panel of judges other than ‘Young Star of the Year’, where there will be a public vote. The ‘Oireachtas Communications Award’ will also be presented at the event, an award given to a person or organization chosen by the Oireachtas to give them special recognition.

There are five nominees in the ‘Young Star of the Year’ category, which aims to recognize young people working in the media.

Two Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcasters, Máire Bríd Ní Chualáin and Póilín Nic Géidigh, will compete with Síomha Ní Ruairc, presenter with TG4, Oisín Mistéil, video blogger with BLOC TG4 and presenters of ‘The Gael Marys’, Courtney Boyle, Rosie McNally and Caoimhe Breathnach.

There is an award for best social media campaign again this year, although there is no specific award for online publications or written journalism. The Oireachtas has already indicated that Irish language websites were “too diverse” to be included in one category.

Written journalists are now being recognized in the ‘Journalist of the Year’ category and are included alongside broadcast and television journalists.

Oireachtas Director Liam Ó Maolaodha congratulated those who were shortlisted.

Below is the full list of nominations for the 2019 Oireachtas Communications Awards.

RADIO SERIES OF THE YEAR
Media WomenRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Turn to JohnRí-Rá Radio
BladhaireRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Women’s AttitudeLife Radio
Chapter MusiciansBBC Radio Ulster
WoodRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Seán Mac an tSíthighTG4 & RTÉ
Méabh Ní ThuathaláinTuairisc.ie
Cóilín Ó NeachtainRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Sorcha Ní RiadaTG4 & RTÉ
FILM / TV PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Back to Berlin ’89RTÉ
Life Through IrishAniar TV
MonsterEcho Limited
Nazi in the GaeltachtMacha Media
Adoption: Evanne Ní ChuilinnTyrone Productions
Broken heartClean Slate TV
RADIO PERSON OF THE YEAR
Áine Ní BhreasláinRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Emma Ní ChearúilLife Radio
Máirtín Tom SheáinínRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Caoimhe Ní ChathailBBC Radio Ulster
Muireann Nic AmhlaoibhRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
TV PERSON OF THE YEAR
Dáithí Ó SéSeal with Dáithí, TG4
Eibhlín Ní ChonghaileGaeltacht 2020, TG4
Eoghan McDermottJunior Eurovision, TG4
Caitríona Ní ChualáinCúla4 at School, TG4
Fiachra Ó DubhghaillCúla4 at School, TG4
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
#fansabhaileRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
#MiseFostaMise Fosta
#I am a DonorThe Smiths
# SeoÍanGhaeltachtÚdarás Na Gaeltachta and language planners
#GaeltachtXConradh na Gaeilge
RADIO OF THE YEAR PROGRAM ON COMMUNITY RADIO STATION
Things Like ThatDublin City FM
InfiniteFlirt FM
Any story?Phoenix FM
Broken IrishWest Limerick 102FM
Greetings of the DayClaremorris Community Radio
Music & FunDublin City FM
RADIO PROGRAM OF THE YEAR ON COMMERCIAL RADIO STATION
Muintir na nDéiseWLR FM
FlashNewstalk
Caused a furoreHighland Radio
Kerry TalkKerry Radio
TELEVISION SERIES OF THE YEAR
I amFíbín smiled
The Story of the Joyce Road CommunityClean Slate TV
The BurrenPhoenix Films
7 DaysTG4
Treasures of the Schools CollectionAniar TV
SUPPLY BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR
Helen Not SheRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Maolra Mac DonnchadhaTG4
Seán Mac an tSíthighTG4 & RTÉ
Máirín Ní GhadhraTG4 & RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Brian TyersTG4
Damien O’DonnellRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
YOUNG STARS OF THE YEAR
Máire Bríd Ní ChualáinRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Síomha Ní RuaircTG4
Oisín MistéilBLOCK TG4
Na Gael MarysBBC 2
Póilín Nic GéidighRTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

