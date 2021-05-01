Shouzi Chew is the new CEO of TikTok

Through from a blog post, TikTok has announced that Shouzi Chew, who is currently CFO of parent company ByteDance, will be the new CEO of the popular video platform.

Chew, a native of Singapore, will supplant Vanessa Pappas, who was serving as interim director. Now, the executive will formally assume the position of COO of TikTok.

“It is humbling to receive this responsibility and partner with great leaders like Vanessa.” This fuels “the unprecedented development of TikTok as the global home for inspiring and creative content,” Chew said.

On the other hand, Pappas commented that she was very excited to deepen her partnership “with Shou and develop an even richer TikTok platform to provide people around the world with a meaningful and entertaining experience. The TikTok journey is just beginning. “

Following the announcement, the company expects “sustained growth”

“Shou and Vanessa’s leadership team sets the stage for sustained growth. Shou brings a deep understanding of the company and the industry, having led a team that was among our earliest investors and having worked in the technology sector for a decade. It will bring depth to the team, focusing on areas including corporate governance and long-term business initiatives, “said Yiming Zhang, Founder and CEO of ByteDance.

The announcement comes after the tough battles TikTok has fought to continue operating in the United States. And, of which it has been victorious, at least so far. Let us remember that the platform was accused by the Trump administration of attacking the national security of the United States. However, with the arrival of Biden to power, his file has been shelved indefinitely.

Despite the difficulties, the presentation of the new CEO of the platform is a sign that the company wants to continue moving towards the path of success.

